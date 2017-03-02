Segura appears a likely choice to join Dominican team in WBC

The middle of the Mariners’ infield appears likely to get even thinner this weekend when players start leaving for the World Baseball Classic.
While there has been no official announcement, it appears shortstop Jean Segura will join second baseman Robinson Cano and designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the Dominican Republic’s roster.
Dominican general manager Moises Alou made it clear in recent days that Segura was his preference for an alternate if either Hanley Ramirez or Adrian Beltre are unable to compete in the 16-nation tournament.
Ramirez announced Thursday that he will not play because of a sore shoulder. Beltre’s status remains uncertain because of a strained left calf muscle. One source cited Segura as a "99.9 percent chance" of being added to the Dominican roster.
Cano and Cruz are expected to leave camp after Saturday’s game against Colorado in Scottsdale to join the Dominican team. Segura would presumably accompany them.
Losing Segura would force the Mariners to play for an unspecified period without either of their starting middle infielders. The World Baseball Classic runs through March 22.
The Mariners’ middle-infield depth was thinned further Wednesday when they designated Mike Freeman for assignment in order to clear space on their 40-man roster for pitcher Chase De Jong, whom they obtained in a trade from the Dodgers.
That means utility candidates Shawn O’Malley and Taylor Motter are likely to draw much of the time over the next several days at second base and shortstop. Another utilityman, Tyler Smith, also appears in line for extra playing time.
Several minor-league players are likely to get steady one-day promotions, including Rayder Ascanio and Zach Shank. Freeman could also return to the mix if he clears waivers.
