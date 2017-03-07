Competition for duty as utilityman and backup outfielder about to intensify

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia Pause

1:29 SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

2:21 Tampons at the Taproom event benefits YWCA's Other Bank program

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:47 Protest Camp Broken Up, Train Leaves Port

2:30 W.F. West finally gets best of Black Hills for third in 2A state tournament

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center