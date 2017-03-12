Simmons to undergo precautionary MRI on his elbow

Right-handed reliever Shae Simmons will undergo a precautionary examination on his elbow after leaving Saturday’s game when he experienced stiffness in his forearm after throwing a fastball.
Simmons, 26, missed much of the last two seasons while recovering from reconstructive surgery — commonly called Tommy John surgery — on the same elbow.
"Given the history, obviously…," he said, "but I’m not too concerned about it. I think it’s more muscle (soreness). If it’s more muscle, we can do the necessary steps to rehab it, strengthen it and get it back to where it was."
Plans call for Simmons to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam.
"The doctor is going to see him (later Sunday)," manager Scott Servais said. "He’s going to have a precautionary MRI. He has that history of Timmy John thing. We’re very cautious on this one.
"We think it’s something (minor) in the forearm, but we want to make sure."
Club officials expect to have a better indication of Simmons’ status within 48 hours.
The Mariners acquired Simmons in a Jan. 11 trade from Atlanta in an effort to add a power arm to their bullpen mix. His velocity returned last year to the upper-90s, and he appeared positioned to win a spot in the Mariners’ bullpen.
"The preliminary (exam) is he’s going to be OK," Servais said, "but we just want to make sure. We really like the pitcher. We like the stuff. We like his makeup and everything else. He is certainly going to help us at some point."
Simmons said he had experienced no prior problems this spring.
"Everything’s been good," he said. "Coming in (Saturday), I felt strong. As far as I know, everything is normal. Then that first pitch to the last hitter, I just felt something…it just stiffened up on me.
"Everything’s been fine and normal. I thought it was going to be a normal spring training. Maybe this is just a little bump in the road, and everything will be fine."
Simmons entered Saturday’s game against Cincinnati in the seventh inning at Peoria Stadium and gave up a game-tying homer to the first hitter, Brandon Dixon.
That in itself was odd.
Simmons has allowed only one homer in 140 appearances in his professional career. He then recorded a ground out and allowed a single before the elbow stiffness surfaced in throwing two fastball strikes to Seth Mejias-Brean.
When Simmons began flexing his arm after a pickoff throw to first base, Servais and trainer Rob Nodine came to the mound. Simmons left the game.
"The part around the flexor area," he said, "it just stiffened up a little bit. There was no reason to push it at that point. Now we’re just going to rest it and see how things progress or digress and then go from there."
