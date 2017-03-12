Motter in a league of his own when it comes to hair flips

Utilityman Taylor Motter hasn’t yet clinched a spot on the Mariners’ roster, although he’s creating a stir over the last few days with seven hits in his last 18 at-bats and some sparkling defensive plays.
The next step will be to see how Motter looks at first base and in the outfield.
One thing is already established…
"He’s certainly got tremendous hair flip," manager Scott Servais said. "In Seattle, I can (already) hear the crowd holding their breath until he flips it back up again.
"I’m sure (marketing vice president Kevin) Martinez has T-shirts coming. I can see the whole thing (unfolding). We’ll see."
The Mariners acquired Motter, 27, from Tampa Bay in a Nov. 18 trade. He is looking to rebound from a tough year in which he batted .229 in 88 games at Triple-A Durham and .188 in 33 games for the Rays.
