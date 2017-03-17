Mariners option Powell and De Jong to Triple-A Tacoma

The Mariners optioned right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and outfielder Boog Powell to Triple-A Tacoma prior to the first game of Friday’s split-squad doubleheader.
De Jong, 23, was 1-1 while allowing five earned runs in nine innings over three appearances since arriving from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a March 1 trade for infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala.
Powell, 24, resurrected his status as a prospect this spring by batting .577 in 16 games with 15 hits in 26 at-bats. He still has five games remaining in an 80-game suspension levied last June for failing a drug test while playing at Tacoma.
"He’s played really well," manager Scott Servais said. "Probably as good of a spring as anybody we’ve had. It’s tough. He’s getting one or two at-bats, here or there. He’s put them together. Good for him."
The two moves reduced the camp roster to 51 players, including 35 currently on the 40-man roster. More cuts are expected early next week. The Mariners have conclude spring training with an April 1 game against Colorado in Scottsdale.
De Jong had his best spring outing Thursday in limiting Kansas City to one unearned run in four innings in a 9-2 victory in Surprise.
"He’s still a young player and needs seasoning probably at the Triple-A level," Servais said. "I think what we thought we were acquiring is exactly what he’s been. He’s a strike-thrower with upside.
"He’s got a good body. His arm works well. I think there’s a lot of room for growth."
PLAYERS REMAINING IN CAMP
Pitchers (19 on 40-man roster and 10 non-roster invites)
53 ALTAVILLA, Dan RHP
48 ARO, Jonathan* RHP
56 BERGMAN, Christian* RHP
31 CISHEK, Steve RHP
39 DIAZ, Edwin RHP
38 FIEN, Casey RHP
49 GALLARDO, Yovani RHP
34 HERNANDEZ, Felix RHP
32 HESTON, Chris RHP
18 IWAKUMA, Hisashi RHP
64 MACHI, Jean* RHP
57 MARTIN, Cody* RHP
74 MOORE, Andrew* RHP
35 OWINGS, Micah* RHP
76 POVSE, Max* RHP
58 SCRIBNER, Evan RHP
59 SIMMONS, Shae RHP
50 VINCENT, Nick RHP
67 WEBER, Ryan* RHP
63 WHALEN, Rob RHP
55 ZYCH, Tony RHP
41 HAGADONE, Nick* LHP
45 KIEKHEFER, Dean* LHP
37 MIRANDA, Ariel LHP
60 OVERTON, Dillon LHP
65 PAXTON, James LHP
47 PAZOS, James LHP
25 RZEPCZYNSKI, Marc LHP
33 SMYLY, Drew LHP
Catchers (3/3)
10 ASHLEY, Nevin* C
71 BARON, Steven* C
7 GOSEWISCH, Tuffy C
52 RUIZ, Carlos C
54 VALLE, Sebastian* C
3 ZUNINO, Mike C
Infielders (7/2)
22 CANÓ, Robinson 2B
6 FREEMAN, Mike* INF
21 MOTTER, Taylor INF
36 O'MALLEY, Shawn INF
15 SEAGER, Kyle 3B
2 SEGURA, Jean SS
13 SMITH, Tyler* INF
26 VALENCIA, Danny INF
20 VOGELBACH, Daniel 1B
Outfielders (6/1)
23 CRUZ, Nelson OF/DH
1 DYSON, Jarrod OF
16 GAMEL, Ben OF
17 HANIGER, Mitch OF
5 HEREDIA, Guillermo OF
12 MARTIN, Leonys OF
70 O’NEILL, Tyler* OF
* — NON-ROSTER INVITEE
