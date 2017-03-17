Mariners Insider Blog

March 17, 2017 12:11 PM

Mariners option Powell and De Jong to Triple-A Tacoma

By Bob Dutton

PEORIA, Ariz.

The Mariners optioned right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong and outfielder Boog Powell to Triple-A Tacoma prior to the first game of Friday’s split-squad doubleheader.

De Jong, 23, was 1-1 while allowing five earned runs in nine innings over three appearances since arriving from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a March 1 trade for infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala.

Powell, 24, resurrected his status as a prospect this spring by batting .577 in 16 games with 15 hits in 26 at-bats. He still has five games remaining in an 80-game suspension levied last June for failing a drug test while playing at Tacoma.

"He’s played really well," manager Scott Servais said. "Probably as good of a spring as anybody we’ve had. It’s tough. He’s getting one or two at-bats, here or there. He’s put them together. Good for him."

The two moves reduced the camp roster to 51 players, including 35 currently on the 40-man roster. More cuts are expected early next week. The Mariners have conclude spring training with an April 1 game against Colorado in Scottsdale.

De Jong had his best spring outing Thursday in limiting Kansas City to one unearned run in four innings in a 9-2 victory in Surprise.

"He’s still a young player and needs seasoning probably at the Triple-A level," Servais said. "I think what we thought we were acquiring is exactly what he’s been. He’s a strike-thrower with upside.

"He’s got a good body. His arm works well. I think there’s a lot of room for growth."

PLAYERS REMAINING IN CAMP

Pitchers (19 on 40-man roster and 10 non-roster invites)

53 ALTAVILLA, Dan RHP

48 ARO, Jonathan* RHP

56 BERGMAN, Christian* RHP

31 CISHEK, Steve RHP

39 DIAZ, Edwin RHP

38 FIEN, Casey RHP

49 GALLARDO, Yovani RHP

34 HERNANDEZ, Felix RHP

32 HESTON, Chris RHP

18 IWAKUMA, Hisashi RHP

64 MACHI, Jean* RHP

57 MARTIN, Cody* RHP

74 MOORE, Andrew* RHP

35 OWINGS, Micah* RHP

76 POVSE, Max* RHP

58 SCRIBNER, Evan RHP

59 SIMMONS, Shae RHP

50 VINCENT, Nick RHP

67 WEBER, Ryan* RHP

63 WHALEN, Rob RHP

55 ZYCH, Tony RHP

41 HAGADONE, Nick* LHP

45 KIEKHEFER, Dean* LHP

37 MIRANDA, Ariel LHP

60 OVERTON, Dillon LHP

65 PAXTON, James LHP

47 PAZOS, James LHP

25 RZEPCZYNSKI, Marc LHP

33 SMYLY, Drew LHP

Catchers (3/3)

10 ASHLEY, Nevin* C

71 BARON, Steven* C

7 GOSEWISCH, Tuffy C

52 RUIZ, Carlos C

54 VALLE, Sebastian* C

3 ZUNINO, Mike C

Infielders (7/2)

22 CANÓ, Robinson 2B

6 FREEMAN, Mike* INF

21 MOTTER, Taylor INF

36 O'MALLEY, Shawn INF

15 SEAGER, Kyle 3B

2 SEGURA, Jean SS

13 SMITH, Tyler* INF

26 VALENCIA, Danny INF

20 VOGELBACH, Daniel 1B

Outfielders (6/1)

23 CRUZ, Nelson OF/DH

1 DYSON, Jarrod OF

16 GAMEL, Ben OF

17 HANIGER, Mitch OF

5 HEREDIA, Guillermo OF

12 MARTIN, Leonys OF

70 O’NEILL, Tyler* OF

* — NON-ROSTER INVITEE

