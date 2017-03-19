Mariners Insider Blog

March 19, 2017 12:41 PM

Mariners reassign five players to minor-league camp

By Bob Dutton

PEORIA, Ariz.

Two of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects were among five players reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday prior to club’s trip to Surprise for a game against the Texas Rangers.

Right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Max Povse are each expected to open the season at Double-A Arkansas. They are ranked eighth and ninth in the TNT Top 10 preseason ranking of the organization’s top prospects.

The Mariners also reassigned catcher Steve Baron and right-handed pitchers Christian Bergman and Ryan Weber.

The five moves leave 46 players on the big-league camp roster, including 11 non-roster players. More cuts are expected later this week after the Mariners regain several players who had been taking part in the World Baseball Classic.

Pitchers (19+6)

53 ALTAVILLA, Dan RHP

48 ARO, Jonathan* RHP

31 CISHEK, Steve RHP

39 DIAZ, Edwin RHP

38 FIEN, Casey RHP

49 GALLARDO, Yovani RHP

34 HERNANDEZ, Felix RHP

32 HESTON, Chris RHP

18 IWAKUMA, Hisashi RHP

64 MACHI, Jean* RHP

57 MARTIN, Cody* RHP

35 OWINGS, Micah* RHP

58 SCRIBNER, Evan RHP

59 SIMMONS, Shae RHP

50 VINCENT, Nick RHP

63 WHALEN, Rob RHP

55 ZYCH, Tony RHP

41 HAGADONE, Nick* LHP

45 KIEKHEFER, Dean* LHP

37 MIRANDA, Ariel LHP

60 OVERTON, Dillon LHP

65 PAXTON, James LHP

47 PAZOS, James LHP

25 RZEPCZYNSKI, Marc LHP

33 SMYLY, Drew LHP

Catchers (3+2)

10 ASHLEY, Nevin* C

7 GOSEWISCH, Tuffy C

52 RUIZ, Carlos C

54 VALLE, Sebastian* C

3 ZUNINO, Mike C

Infielders (7+2)

22 CANÓ, Robinson 2B

6 FREEMAN, Mike* INF

21 MOTTER, Taylor INF

36 O'MALLEY, Shawn INF

15 SEAGER, Kyle 3B

2 SEGURA, Jean SS

13 SMITH, Tyler* INF

26 VALENCIA, Danny INF

20 VOGELBACH, Daniel 1B

Outfielders (6+1)

23 CRUZ, Nelson OF/DH

1 DYSON, Jarrod OF

16 GAMEL, Ben OF

17 HANIGER, Mitch OF

5 HEREDIA, Guillermo OF

12 MARTIN, Leonys OF

70 O’NEILL, Tyler* OF

* NON-ROSTER INVITEE

