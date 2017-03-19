Mariners reassign five players to minor-league camp

Two of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects were among five players reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday prior to club’s trip to Surprise for a game against the Texas Rangers.
Right-handed pitchers Andrew Moore and Max Povse are each expected to open the season at Double-A Arkansas. They are ranked eighth and ninth in the TNT Top 10 preseason ranking of the organization’s top prospects.
The Mariners also reassigned catcher Steve Baron and right-handed pitchers Christian Bergman and Ryan Weber.
The five moves leave 46 players on the big-league camp roster, including 11 non-roster players. More cuts are expected later this week after the Mariners regain several players who had been taking part in the World Baseball Classic.
Pitchers (19+6)
53 ALTAVILLA, Dan RHP
48 ARO, Jonathan* RHP
31 CISHEK, Steve RHP
39 DIAZ, Edwin RHP
38 FIEN, Casey RHP
49 GALLARDO, Yovani RHP
34 HERNANDEZ, Felix RHP
32 HESTON, Chris RHP
18 IWAKUMA, Hisashi RHP
64 MACHI, Jean* RHP
57 MARTIN, Cody* RHP
35 OWINGS, Micah* RHP
58 SCRIBNER, Evan RHP
59 SIMMONS, Shae RHP
50 VINCENT, Nick RHP
63 WHALEN, Rob RHP
55 ZYCH, Tony RHP
41 HAGADONE, Nick* LHP
45 KIEKHEFER, Dean* LHP
37 MIRANDA, Ariel LHP
60 OVERTON, Dillon LHP
65 PAXTON, James LHP
47 PAZOS, James LHP
25 RZEPCZYNSKI, Marc LHP
33 SMYLY, Drew LHP
Catchers (3+2)
10 ASHLEY, Nevin* C
7 GOSEWISCH, Tuffy C
52 RUIZ, Carlos C
54 VALLE, Sebastian* C
3 ZUNINO, Mike C
Infielders (7+2)
22 CANÓ, Robinson 2B
6 FREEMAN, Mike* INF
21 MOTTER, Taylor INF
36 O'MALLEY, Shawn INF
15 SEAGER, Kyle 3B
2 SEGURA, Jean SS
13 SMITH, Tyler* INF
26 VALENCIA, Danny INF
20 VOGELBACH, Daniel 1B
Outfielders (6+1)
23 CRUZ, Nelson OF/DH
1 DYSON, Jarrod OF
16 GAMEL, Ben OF
17 HANIGER, Mitch OF
5 HEREDIA, Guillermo OF
12 MARTIN, Leonys OF
70 O’NEILL, Tyler* OF
* NON-ROSTER INVITEE
