Mariners confirm Diaz will be allowed to pitch in WBC title game

Well…how were the Mariners going to say no?
Manager Scott Servais confirmed Tuesday that closer Edwin Diaz has the club’s permission to pitch Wednesday night for Puerto Rico, if needed, in the championship game of the World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium.
"I’m sure they will use him if they need him (Wednesday) night," Servais said.
Puerto Rico will play either the United States or Japan in the title game.
While neither Servais nor general manager Jerry Dipoto would address whether any restrictions were placed on Diaz, it’s unlikely he will pitch more than one inning in the championship game.
The question regarding Diaz’s availability stemmed from the fact he worked two innings Monday in the semifinals when Puerto Rico beat The Netherlands 4-3 in 11 innings.
Diaz struck out the side in the 10th inning and worked around the tiebreaker rule in the 11th inning, which started with runners on first and second.
"I am ready to pitch on Wednesday," Diaz said after Monday’s victory. "I’m going to talk to my organization to see (if I can) because it’s the last game. And I think that I have a day of rest because (Tuesday) we’re off.
"I’m going to see if they give me the break…I hope they say yes."
Servais previously pointed to the WBC as being a big benefit to Diaz because of its highly intense atmosphere.
"It should be a big benefit for him," Servais said. "I thought he made some big pitches (Monday) night. You watch what he did and how he responded — you have to experience that. Hopefully, we’ll benefit from that quite a bit down the road."
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments