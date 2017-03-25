Handicapping the competition for the Mariners’ final bullpen slots

The final roster decisions are now less than a week away for the Mariners and, barring injuries, the only real debate concerns the final few spots in what increasingly projects as an eight-man bullpen.
"Once we get on the plane (April 1) to go to Houston," manager Scott Servais said, "the decision will be made by then. But I don’t think it’s going to be a whole lot sooner. We really don’t need to (make the decision sooner).
"We’ve got flexibility. We don’t have guys with `outs’ in their contract. It’s set up that way."
The Mariners are leaning toward an eight-man bullpen to start the season for a variety of reasons and believe they can do so because Taylor Motter and Danny Valencia provide sufficient roster flexibility to shorten their bench.
A deeper relief corps not only permits greater match-up options for Servais in the later innings but provides a protective buffer in a schedule that atypically calls for the Mariners to open with 10 straight games without a break.
While Servais has a veteran rotation, managers usually employ a quicker hook in April because their starters are still building their endurance and are often trying to do so in cooler weather.
The Mariners are also in an early patch mode with their bullpen. Right-handers Steve Cishek and Shae Simmons are expected to open the season on the disabled list but should be ready by mid-April.
Cishek is a former closer who projects as the top setup man for Edwin Diaz, but he underwent surgery in October for a torn labrum in his left hip and didn’t begin throwing from a mound until Thursday.
Simmons had positioned himself to fill the bullpen’s need for a power right-hander until he left a March 11 game because of what was diagnosed as a muscle strain in his forearm. He only recently resumed playing catch.
Right-hander Tony Zych is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Monday in his recovery from October surgery for a biceps tendon transfer. That makes it a long shot — but not impossible — that he’s ready by opening day.
"It would be tough," Servais said.
There are four locks to make the club: Diaz, right-handed set-up relievers Nick Vincent and Evan Scribner and lefty match-up reliever Marc Rzepczynski.
Diaz is a rising star. Vincent and Scribner are out of options, and Rzepczynski signed a two-year deal in the December as a free agent. All four, barring injuries, were always going to make the club.
Right-hander Dan Altavilla has three options remaining, but he is a virtual lock because, in part, Cishek and Simmons won’t be ready by opening day. But only in part; Altavilla has pitched well enough to win a job on merit.
"He threw a 2-0 slider and a 3-1 slider," Servais noted after Altavilla’s outing Friday against Kansas City. "Those are the things you have to do in the big leagues to get middle-of-the-lineup guys out. And he had a good fastball behind it."
That leaves two or three bullpen openings with at least one needing to be a left-hander to serve alongside Rzepczynski.
Let’s handicap those still in camp.
There’s a lot of flexibility here, which will come into play when Cishek, Simmons and Zych are ready for active duty. Like Altavilla, those already on the 40-man roster have options remaining.
Those who aren’t on the 40-man roster (identified by an asterisk) are at a significant disadvantage because, in order to be added, the Mariners must make a corresponding space-clearing move.
Inventory is a key factor through the season’s early weeks, but the unit’s depth and flexibility could mean a revolving door between the big leagues and Triple-A Tacoma based on health and match-up needs.
"We feel this bullpen," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "has a chance to be a pretty good group."
The remaining candidates:
***Left-hander Ariel Miranda: He remains stretched out because, at this point, he’s the first alternative if an injury sidelines one of the projected starters. But if the Mariners break camp with their best 12 (or 13) arms, as club officials insist will happen, it’s hard to see Miranda not serving as the bullpen’s second lefty. Roster chances: Virtual lock.
***Right-hander Casey Fien: A free-agent signee who entered camp as a long shot until injuries created an opportunity. He’s a veteran with a track record, which is important for a club in a win-now mode. Plus club officials like his stuff. Roster chances: Near lock.
***Left-hander James Pazos: His chances improve significantly if the Mariners keep eight relievers. He has power stuff, but his command remains an issue. Could be a good fit, initially anyway, in low-leverage roles. Roster chances: Good bet if the Mariners keep eight relievers.
***Left-hander Nick Hagadone*: Has pitched well enough in his comeback from elbow surgery to put himself on the map if needs arise in coming weeks. He rates an outside shot at beating out Pazos if the Mariners keep eight relievers, but not being on the roster hurts his chances. Roster chances: Slim unless an injury in the final days creates the need for a lefty reliever.
***Right-hander Jonathan Aro*: That he’s still in camp, and on the tentative schedule to pitch over the next few days, suggests he’s still got a chance. Has pitched better this spring than the numbers suggest, but it’s hard to see the Mariners risk losing another player in order to put him on the roster when other choices are available. Roster chances: Very slim.
***Left-hander Dean Kiekhefer*: Like Aro, he’s still in camp and slotted for more work. He’s been effective this spring, just one hiccup in eight outings, but he’s pitched primarily against backups and minor-leaguers. Also like Aro, not being on the roster is a big hurdle. Roster chances: Very slim
***Right-hander Jean Machi*: A veteran signed in January to serve as organizational depth and, well, nothing has changed. He’s pitched reasonably well in spring training, but it’s hard to see him on the 25-man roster. Roster chances: Very slim.
