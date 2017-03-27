Padres 12, Mariners 2: A bad start that never gets better

It’s spring training, the results don’t count, and Mariners right-hander Yovani Gallardo is a 10-year veteran. So what’s his takeaway after allowing seven runs Monday in 4 1/3 innings?
"Not to pitch when the wind’s blowing out," he said.
The wind did have the flags snapping at Peoria Stadium, but only the Padres took advantage as they administered a 12-2 thumping to the Mariners in the spring’s final matchup between the complex co-tenants.
Gallardo gave up three two-run homers, and lefty Marc Rzepczynski served up another two-run shot in a three-run sixth inning. Rzepczynski had not allowed an earned run in seven previous March outings.
The Mariners, in contrast, rolled over quietly until Bryson Brigman coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning from ex-pat Carter Capps, who was making his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Tuffy Gosewisch’s two-out homer in the eighth inning provided the Mariners’ final run.
It amounted to some spring payback. The Cactus League schedule opened with the Mariners clubbing the Padres by margins of 13-3 and 13-2.
Gallardo absorbed a battering in first inning when Wil Myers and Ryan Schimpf each boomed two-run homers. San Diego added another run in the second inning after Luis Torrens’ leadoff double for a 5-0 lead.
After two clean innings, Gallardo gave up another two-run homer, to ex-Mariners farmhand Jabari Blash, that boosted San Diego’s lead to 7-0. It also finished Gallardo, who threw 91 pitches in 4 1/3 innings.
"The only (regret) was in the first inning," Gallardo said. "The walk and then the home run to Myers. It was a pitch that was up. The one after that was a change-up (to Schimpf), and he got out in front and put it in the air.
"I honestly didn’t think it was going out. That last one (by Blash) as well."
PLAY OF THE GAME: Shortstop Jean Segura charged in and made a clean barehanded pickup on Christian Bethancourt’s soft two-out grounder in the first inning. Segura threw to first for the out.
PLUS: Not every Mariners pitcher struggled. Nick Vincent and James Pazos had scoreless outings after making mid-inning appearances…Kyle Seager had two hits in three at-bats, which pushed his average to .308 (16-for-52)...Ben Gamel made a diving catch in right field for the final out in the third inning.
MINUS: Edwin Diaz struck out the first two batters in the seventh but couldn’t complete the inning. He departed after two walks sandwiched around a single loaded the bases…Leonys Martin inexplicably held up at second in the first inning on Seager’s one-out single to left…Segura hit the ball hard three times on four at-bats but came up empty…first baseman Danny Valencia was hitless in three at-bats, which dropped his average to .203 (12-for-59).
STAT PACK: The Mariners were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.
QUOTABLE: Outfielder Jarrod Dyson, who has been nursing a sore hamstring, got 10 at-bats in minor-league games in his first game action since March 21.
Told that initial reports said he got four hits, Dyson barked with feigned irritation: "Four? More like six, bro. And the last one was a bomb."
Dyson didn’t run the bases Monday but expects to do so Tuesday when he again plays in minor-league games. If all goes well, he should return Wednesday to the major-league lineup.
UP NEXT: The Mariners begin their final cycle through the rotation with a series of tapered starts when right-hander Felix Hernandez pitches two-to-three innings at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday against Arizona at Peoria Stadium.
Hernandez’s next start will be April 3 in the season opener at Houston.
Arizona will start right-hander Zack Greinke, which means Tuesday’s game will be a matchup of the 2009 and 2010 Cy Young Award winner. Greinke won the 2009 award while pitching for Kansas City.
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and mariners.com.
DAYS LEFT UNTIL OPENING DAY: Six.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments