March 29, 2017 9:05 AM

Smyly scratched from final spring start after issues arise in bullpen workout

By Bob Dutton

PEORIA, Ariz.

Suddenly the Mariners’ rotation has a potential leak as spring training winds through its closing days.

Left-hander Drew Smyly has been scratched from a scheduled start Friday night against Colorado after problems surfaced Tuesday in his regular between-starts bullpen workout.

"He didn’t feel great coming out of his bullpen (Tuesday)," manager Scott Servais said. "Just a little soggy. So we’re trying to get a feel for where he’s at."

Smyly, 27, was a key offseason addition to the Mariners’ rotation and was scheduled to make his season debut April 6 against the Astros in Houston.

"At this time of spring," Servais said, "you’re always concerned. We’re getting close to opening day. I don’t want to rush to judgements or anything like that. We’ll wait and see what the doc says and go from there."

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

