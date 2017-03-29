Smyly scratched from final spring start after issues arise in bullpen workout

Suddenly the Mariners’ rotation has a potential leak as spring training winds through its closing days.
Left-hander Drew Smyly has been scratched from a scheduled start Friday night against Colorado after problems surfaced Tuesday in his regular between-starts bullpen workout.
"He didn’t feel great coming out of his bullpen (Tuesday)," manager Scott Servais said. "Just a little soggy. So we’re trying to get a feel for where he’s at."
Smyly, 27, was a key offseason addition to the Mariners’ rotation and was scheduled to make his season debut April 6 against the Astros in Houston.
"At this time of spring," Servais said, "you’re always concerned. We’re getting close to opening day. I don’t want to rush to judgements or anything like that. We’ll wait and see what the doc says and go from there."
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
