Mariners sign infielder Gordon Beckham to minor-league deal

Add another veteran seeking to reignite his career to the Mariners’ organizational mix.
Infielder Gordon Beckham signed a minor-league deal Friday with the Mariners after asking for his release March 23 from the San Francisco Giants after batting .194 (7-for-36) in 16 spring games.
Beckham’s deal comes one day after the Mariners reached an agreement with veteran reliever Mark Lowe, who was released earlier this week by Detroit with $5.5 million remaining on his two-year, $11 million contract. Lowe will report to Tacoma once he passes a physical examination.
Beckham, 30, signed a minor-league deal as a free agent in the offseason with the Giants, who previously acquired him last September from Atlanta for minor-league infielder Richard Rodriguez.
Adding Beckham creates a crowded infield at Tacoma, which already has Mike Freeman, Tyler Smith, Zach Shank and D.J. Peterson competing for playing time at second, shortstop and third base.
Beckham played primarily second base throughout his eight big-league seasons but also logged extensive time at third base and occasional duty at shortstop. He has a .240 average with 74 homers and 335 RBIs in 953 career games.
The Chicago White Sox chose Beckham was the eighth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft and promoted him to the majors roughly one year later.
Beckham responded by batting .270 in 103 games as a rookie with 14 homers and 63 RBIs. He produced a 106 OPS+ and generated a 2.1 WAR (wins above replacement) rating.
He never matched those numbers over the next seven seasons. He batted just .212 last year with the Braves and Giants with five homers and 31 RBIs in 88 games. He had a 72 OPS+ and a minus 1.2 WAR rating.
