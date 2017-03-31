Smyly diagnosed with flexor strain, expected to miss six-to-eight weeks

The Mariners are about to learn whether their offseason efforts to build rotation depth can provide the protection envisioned in a season marked by their declaration to do "Whatever It Takes" to end a 15-year postseason drought.
Left-hander Drew Smyly will open the season on the disabled list after being diagnosed with a flexor strain in his elbow. The injury surfaced Tuesday when he experienced problems in a routine between-starts bullpen workout.
Smyly, 27, is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, and the Mariners will compensate, at least initially, by recalling left-hander Ariel Miranda from Triple-A Tacoma.
This is Smyly’s fifth trip to the disabled list since 2012. He missed much of the 2015 season because of tendinitis in his shoulder but appeared fully recovered last season when he made a career-high 30 starts.
Miranda, 28, made 10 starts last season after the Mariners acquired him from Baltimore in a July 31 trade for veteran lefty Wade Miley. Miranda was 5-2 with a 3.54 ERA overall in 11 appearances after the trade.
The Mariners once appeared likely to shift Miranda to the bullpen after offseason trades netted Smyly and right-hander Yovani Gallardo, but club officials chose instead to keep Miranda stretched out as a starter as a hedge against an injury.
That decision now looks prescient.
Even so, Smyly’s injury represents a significant blow.
General manager Jerry Dipoto previously said he spent more time working to acquire Smyly from Tampa Bay "than any other thing that we’ve done" in a series of offseason moves affecting 39 player.
Those deals, in addition to Smyly and Gallardo, sought to bolster the organization’s rotation depth by also adding Chris Heston, Dillon Overton, Chase De Jong, Rob Whalen and Max Povse.
Smyly appeared to be in fine form this spring, which included a strong start for the United States in its gold-medal run through the World Baseball Classic. He gave up one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings on March 15 against Venezuela.
For the Mariners, Smyly had two scoreless outings before getting roughed March 26 for five runs in four innings against Cincinnati in Goodyear. His troublesome bullpen outing came two days later.
With Smyly, the Mariners were (and still are) betting on potential. He was just 7-12 last season for the Rays while serving up 32 home runs and compiling a career-worst 4.88 ERA.
But Dipoto and the Mariners saw a still-young lefty ready to blossom after four-plus years in the big leagues. They also saw a fly-ball pitcher who figured to benefit from their upgraded outfield defense and by pitching in Safeco Field.
The Mariners acquired Smyly from Tampa Bay in a Jan. 11 trade for three minor-league players: outfielder Mallex Smith, infielder Carlos Vargas and left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough.
That move came after a deal earlier that day to get Smith from Atlanta with reliever Shae Simmons in a trade for minor-league pitchers Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
