Mariners notebook: Servais likes Segura in the leadoff role

It’s no surprise, but shortstop Jean Segura will bat leadoff Monday for the Mariners in their season opener, manager Scott Servais effectively confirmed prior to Sunday’s workout at Minute Maid Park.
Segura, 27, filled the role for the final four spring games as left fielder Jarrod Dyson worked to regain his timing after missing more than a week in late March because of a sore hamstring.
"As of right now, yes," Servais said. "I liked the look of it the last few days in camp. I think Segura is swinging the bat very well."
Segura batted .319 for the Diamondbacks while leading the National League with 203 hits and 637 at-bats. He also set career highs with 41 doubles, 20 homers, 64 RBIs and in compiling a .368 on-base percentage and a .499 slugging percentage.
Servais also confirmed his entire lineup for Monday’s opener against Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel at 5:10 p.m. Pacific time. Again, no surprises:
1. Jean Segura, shortstop
2. Mitch Haniger, right field
3. Robinson Cano, second base
4. Nelson Cruz, designated hitter
5. Kyle Seager, third base
6. Danny Valencia, first base
7. Leonys Martin, center field
8. Mike Zunino, catcher
9. Jarrod Dyson, left field
"People say we’re putting a lot on Mitch Haniger (batting second)," Servais said. "I think Mitch Haniger is ready to go be Mitch Haniger. He had a great spring, and we’re going to, hopefully, continue on the same path. I like the top of the lineup.
"At the bottom, where the speed guys are right now, I think that’s another interesting dynamic for us. We need all of those guys to contribute. We know what the middle of our lineup can do. They’ve been very consistent, and they’ve got a really track record.
"It’s the pieces around them that are really going to make the difference."
Right-hander Felix Hernandez will make his ninth straight (and 10th overall) start on opening day. He is 6-1 with a 1.49 ERA in his previous nine starts in season openers.
That one loss came last year when he gave up one earned run and just one hit over six innings in a 3-2 loss at Texas.
HOUSTON HEDGING
Astros manager A.J. Hinch hasn’t yet announced his lineup for Monday’s game at least in part because he hasn’t determined whether veteran Carlos Beltran will start in left field or serve as the designated hitter.
Either way, the first five spots appear set: George Springer, right field; Alex Bregman, third base; Jose Altuve, second base; Carlos Correa, shortstop; and Beltran.
If Beltran is the DH, then ex-Mariner Nori Aoki will likely play left field. If Beltran plays left field, then Evan Gattis is expected to be the DH. Where each would fit in the lineup isn’t certain.
The rest of the lineup will include Josh Reddick in right field, Brian McCann as the catcher, and Yulieski Gurriel at first base.
DE JONG ON DECK
The Mariners plan to recall right-hander Chase De Jong from Triple-A Tacoma whenever lefty Dillon Overton departs on paternity leave.
Overton’s wife, Morgan, is tentatively expected to give birth Tuesday to the couple’s first child. He was not with the club for Sunday’s workout at Minute Maid Park.
MLB rules permit a player to miss up to three games on paternity leave.
"These things are unpredictable," Servais said. "We’re trying to make sure we have everything covered."
De Jong is already with the club and took part in Sunday’s workout but has not yet been officially recalled.
The Mariners acquired De Jong in March 1 trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor-league players: shortstop Drew Jackson and right-handed pitcher Aneurys Zabala. De Jong was optioned March 17 to the Rainiers.
De Jong, 23, has only pitched one game in his career about Double-A; that was at the end of last season when he gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings for Oklahoma City (Dodgers) in an 8-1 victory at Omaha (Royals).
NO SURPRISES
The Mariners announced their tentative 25-man roster Friday to allow those affected to begin making travel plans. The official deadline was 9 a.m. Sunday — and there were no changes.
PITCHERS (13): Dan Altavilla, Edwin Diaz, Casey Fein, Yovani, Gallardo, Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma, Ariel Miranda, Dillon Overton, James Paxton, James Pazos, Marc Rzepczynski, Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent.
CATCHERS (2): Carlos Ruiz and Mike Zunino.
INFIELDERS (5): Robinson Cano, Taylor Motter, Kyle Seager, Jean Segura and Danny Valencia.
OUTFIELDERS (5): Nelson Cruz, Jarrod Dyson, Mitch Haniger, Guillermo Heredia and Leonys Martin.
The Mariners also officially placed placed six players on the 10-day list retroactive to March 30 (the back-dating maximum of three days): utilityman Shawn O’Malley and pitchers Steve Cishek, Shae Simmons, Drew Smyly, Rob Whalen and Tony Zych.
LOOKING BACK
It was 28 years ago Monday — April 3, 1989 — that Ken Griffey Jr. joined his father, Ken Griffey Sr., in becoming the first son-and-father combination to be active in the big leagues at the same time.
Junior was a rookie with the Mariners. Senior was in his 17th season and playing for the Cincinnati Reds.
The Mariners signed Senior on Aug. 29, 1990, which made the Griffeys the first father/son tandem to play for the same team at the same time.
