De Jong recalled when Mariners put Overton on paternity list

In an anticipated move, the Mariners placed left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton on the paternity list prior to Monday’s season opener against the Houston Astros and filled his roster spot by recalling right-hander Chase De Jong from Triple-A Tacoma.
De Jong took part Sunday in the Mariners’ workout at Minute Maid Park, while Overton was with his wife, Morgan, who is expecting the couple’s first child.
The paternity list allows a player to miss one-to-three games.
De Jong, 23, was issued uniform No. 35 and has never appeared in a big-league game.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments