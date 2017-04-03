Mariners Insider Blog

De Jong recalled when Mariners put Overton on paternity list

By Bob Dutton

HOUSTON

In an anticipated move, the Mariners placed left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton on the paternity list prior to Monday’s season opener against the Houston Astros and filled his roster spot by recalling right-hander Chase De Jong from Triple-A Tacoma.

De Jong took part Sunday in the Mariners’ workout at Minute Maid Park, while Overton was with his wife, Morgan, who is expecting the couple’s first child.

The paternity list allows a player to miss one-to-three games.

De Jong, 23, was issued uniform No. 35 and has never appeared in a big-league game.　

