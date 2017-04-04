Mariners acquire reliever Evan Marshall in waiver claim from Arizona

The Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Evan Marshall in a waiver claim Tuesday from Arizona and immediately assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma, which begins its season Thursday at Sacramento (Giants).
"He provides further depth and still has an option," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He was quietly a solid under-the-radar setup guy in Arizona back in ’14 but has struggled to regain that form."
The Mariners cleared space for Marshall on their 40-man roster by shifting left-hander Drew Smyly to the 60-day disabled list. Smyly is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks while recovering from a flexor strain in his elbow.
Marshall, 26, is a seven-year professional who split last season between Triple-A Reno (1-1 with a 4.59 ERA in 33 games) and the Diamondbacks (0-1, 8.80 in 15 games).
"He’s healthy," Dipoto said, "not quite 27, still bumps 96 (mph) with a heavy sinking fastball while still producing high ground-ball rates. We’ll see if a change of scenery helps him."
Marshall was a fourth-round pick by Arizona in the 2011 MLB Draft who compiled a 2.74 ERA in 57 appearances as a rookie in 2014. He is 4-7 with a 4.50 ERA overall in 85 big-league games over parts of three seasons.
