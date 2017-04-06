Three takeaways from the Mariners’ 4-2 victory over Houston on Thursday

Three takeaways regarding the Mariners from Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Houston at Minute Maid Park:
***Finally, a victory: Yes, it’s a long season. And, yes, as manager Scott Servais noted, the Mariners will likely lose three in a row at some future point this season. Even so, the Mariners were a relieved bunch after their first victory.
"We have a good club," Servais said. "I know everybody wants to jump up and down when you lose three in a row. It gets magnified early in the year…But I certainly hope we (also) win three or more in a row."
Added Jarrod Dyson, who had the tie-breaking single in the ninth inning: "You can see it coming around. It might be coming a little slower than we expected. When we get clicking on all cylinders, I think it’s going to be trouble."
***Top looks fine: Leadoff hitter Jean Segura went 2-for-5 and also had an RBI single in the two-run ninth inning. Segura had multiple hits in three of the four games.
Only three other players in franchise history had multiple hits in three of the first four games of a season: Edgar Martinez (2001), Ichiro Suzuki (2001 and 2005) and Justin Smoak (2014).
Right fielder Mitch Haniger, the No. 2 hitter, had two hits (including a homer) and a walk in five plate appearances. He reached base safely at least once in all four games.
***Big guns still silent: The rotation had four solid efforts, and current members of the bullpen held Houston to three runs in 15 innings. The glaring problem is Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz were a combined 4-for-31 with no RBIs.
"Do you think anyone expects," pitcher James Paxton asked, "that Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz will finish the season under .200?"
Maybe heading to Anaheim will help Cruz. He went 12-for-35 with six homers and 10 RBIs last season in 10 games at Angel Stadium.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments