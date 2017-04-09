Angels 10, Mariners 9: Bullpen blows six-run lead in the ninth inning

This has got to be rock bottom for the Mariners. If it gets worse then this, it’s not worth thinking about.
The Mariners, incredibly, blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning Sunday in a 10-9 walk-off loss to the Los Angeles Angels that capped a disastrous opening week.
Cliff Pennington capped the rally with a long single to right field against Edwin Diaz, who gave up the final three runs after allowing three inherited runners to score.
The Mariners led 9-3 when Albert Pujols started the comeback with a leadoff homer against Casey Fien. The Angels then loaded the bases with no outs before the Mariners summoned Diaz.
Pujols tied the game by squirting a two-out single past a diving first baseman Danny Valencia before Pennington followed with his walk-off winner.
Until the ninth, everything was pointing toward a trip-salvaging victory. Robinson Cano drove in five runs with a three-run homer and a two-run double. Hisashi Iwakuma limited the Angels to one run in six inning.
Los Angeles scored twice in the seventh inning against Nick Vincent, but the Mariners pushed their lead to six runs before everything fell apart.
