Mariners 6, Astros 0: Paxton dominant in bounce-back victory

OK, deep breath. Hold and release. The Mariners flashed a pulse again Monday in their home opener by dispatching Houston 6-0 at Safeco Field behind a balanced attack and a dominating James Paxton.
It marked a hoped-for response after Sunday’s flat-line seizure at Anaheim when they blew a six-run lead in the ninth inning. The patient is stabilized. Not out of the woods, maybe. But better.
It started with Paxton, who worked seven shutout innings before handing a xx-run lead to the bullpen. He permitted just four hits, all singles, while striking out eight and walking two in a 103-pitch performance.
The bats came to life, too, for a second straight game, albeit somewhat belatedly, after a mostly quiet first week.
The Mariners left the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth inning against Houston starter Charlie Morton before Nelson Cruz’s two-run single highlighted a three-run fifth inning.
The Mariners scored two more in the fifth.
Paxton previously said he wanted to feed off the crowd’s energy, but it might have been just the opposite — particularly in seventh inning. He had allowed allowed just two hits before the Astros stirred to life.
Carlos Correa grounded a single of the glove of third baseman Kyle Seager, and Carlos Beltran followed with a single to left. The crowd grew quiet — perhaps, recalling of Sunday’s collapse.
Paxton responded by retiring the next three batters and received a standing ovation as he left the field.
The Mariners got a strong start Sunday at Anaheim when Hisashi Iwakuma limited the Angels to one run in six innings. It was the bullpen that imploded in a 10-9 loss.
There were anxious moments Monday when the Astros loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning against Dan Altavilla on two hits and a walk.
Not this time. Altavilla struck out Correa, on a borderline call, before stranding all three runners when Beltran fouled out.
No problems in the ninth inning, either. Evan Scribner closed out the victory without incident.
While Paxton was strong throughout his seven innings, the Mariners took a while to get going.
They mounted a threat in the third inning when Mike Zunino led off with a single and went second when Morton nicked Jarrod Dyson with a pitch.
But Jean Segura grounded into a force at second, and then got doubled up on Mitch Haniger’s liner to first base. Segura gingerly got to his feet and left the game because of a strained right hamstring.
Taylor Motter replaced Segura at shortstop, which meant the Mariners had no available infielders when Robinson Cano fouled a ball off his right ankle in the fourth. Cano took a few moments to gather himself before continuing.
Cano eventually walked in that plate appearance and moved to second when Nelson Cruz grounded a single up the middle. When Kyle Seager looped a single into center, the Mariners had the bases loaded with no outs.
It came to nothing in a stunning display of ineffective situational hitting.
Danny Valencia struck out on a curve in the dirt and a foot outside. Leonys Martin struck out on a low-and-inside curve. Mike Zunino ended the inning with a soft liner to right field.
And boos cascaded around Safeco.
Dyson opened the fifth inning with a double past first but was cut down at third base when he tried to advance on Motter’s grounder to short.
Haniger followed with a line-hugging double past third that put runners at second and third with one out, which then prompted an intentional walk to Cano.
Cruz burned the strategy, after laying off two pitches out of the strike zone, by whacking a two-run single into center field. Seager followed with a sacrifice fly to deep right for a 3-0 lead.
Tony Sipp replaced Morton to start the sixth and lost a 12-pitch battle to Martin, who grounded a leadoff single to right. Martin stole second before Zunino walked but as cut down at third on Dyson’s attempted sacrifice.
After the Astros summoned Michael Feliz, who retired Motter on a liner to left, but Haniger punched an RBI single to right, and Dyson scored when Josh Reddick threw wildly to third.
The Mariners led 5-0 and got another run in the seventh inning on Valencia’s sacrifice fly.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Carlos Beltran was at first base in the Houston second inning when Evan Gattis swung through a third strike. The ball got away from catcher Mike Zunino, but Gattis was out as long as Beltran simply held first.
Instead, Beltran broke for second in a slow trot. Zunino simply threw to second baseman Robinson Cano, and the Mariners trapped Beltran for the third out.
PLUS: Cruz’s two-run single in the fifth reverse the momentum after the Mariners wasted that bases-loaded threat with no outs in the fourth…Haninger had a two-out RBI single in the sixth…
MINUS: The at-bats by Valencia and Martin in the fourth inning, which resulted in strikeouts with the bases loaded on pitches no close to the strike zone — not good. Martin rebounded in his next at-bat by battling through 12 pitches before getting a single against lefty Tony Sipp. Valencia had a sacrifice fly in the seventh…
