Mariners notebook: Segura to the 10-day disabled list, Freeman promoted

Utilityman Mike Freeman made the 30-mile drive north Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma as the roster replacement for shortstop Jean Segura, whom the Mariners placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Segura left Monday’s game prior to the fourth inning because of what was later confirmed to be a strained right hamstring. He was the Mariners’ top hitter through the first week at 10-for-32 for a .313 average.
"Not bad at all," manager Scott Servais said. "It’s a mild strain. I really thought (Monday) that he was going to miss just a couple of days. We’re trying to be out ahead of this thing as much as anything.
"With the way the rules are now, with the 10-day DL, it makes more sense just to put him on the DL. I fully expect he’ll be back and ready to go at the end of 10 days. It’s disappointing. He’s off to a great start."
The Mariners cleared space for Freeman on their 40-man roster by designating Tacoma left-handed reliever Paul Fry for assignment.
Servais said Taylor Motter will replace Segura as the primary shortstop.
"It’s probably his best position," Servais said. "He covers a lot of ground. He’s got plenty of arm. His instincts are very good. I expect him to do a good job for us.
Freeman, 29, had four hits in 12 at-bats over three games for the Rainiers. He began the year on the club’s 40-man roster but was designated for assignment March 1 after the Mariners acquired pitcher Chase De Jong from the Dodgers.
When Freeman cleared waivers, he was sent to Tacoma on an outright assignment. He returned to big-league camp before getting reassigned March 31 just prior to the end of spring training.
"It’s the nature of the business," Freeman said. "I just take it as it comes and deal with it. It’s new territory for me, but you can’t get too down because there’s always opportunities in the game.
"I thought there was still an opportunity here to have an impact. They relayed that to me."
Freeman was 5-for-13 last season in 13 big-league games for the Mariners after being acquired Aug. 1 in a waiver claim from Arizona.
"He struggled a little bit early in spring training," Servais said. "I thought he played better toward the end. But he’s been around. He can play all of the infield positions. He’s played in the outfield before, so it gives us the flexibility.
"A left-handed bat as well. So it’s a good fit."
Fry, 24, allowed four runs and six hits in two innings Monday for Tacoma in 4-0 loss at Sacramento (Giants). Prior to this season, he had a 2.76 ERA in four pro minor-league seasons since his selection in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
The Mariners have seven days to trade or release Fry or, if he clears waivers, they can send him to the minors on an outright assignment — much as they did last month with Freeman.
