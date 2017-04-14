Mariners 2, Rangers 1: The new-look King dials up a much-needed gem

Felix Hernandez delivered the sort of big-time performance the Mariners desperately needed Friday night by pitching into the eighth inning before the bullpen closed out a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
This was the new-look King. Just three strikeouts but no walks in an efficient 89-pitch effort over 7 1/3 innings.
Marc Rzepczynski stranded the tying run in the eighth inning before Edwin Diaz, in his first outing since last Sunday’s meltdown at Anaheim, secured the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.
So the Mariners stopped the bleeding, by winning for just the third time in 11 games, but, boy, did it come tough. They saw Mitch Haniger’s drive in the seventh switch from a three-run homer to a one-run single on review.
But they held on.
It was 1-1 when Jarrod Dyson opened the seventh inning with a single through second baseman Rougned Odor. Dyson then stole second on a close play; Texas challenged, but the call was confirmed.
Guillermo Heredia moved Dyson to third with a bunt single when pitcher Jose Leclerc boxed the ball.
Haniger then sent a drive to deep left that third-base umpire C.B. Bucknor initially signaled to be a home run. A replay review clearly showed the ball hit the top of the wall.
Instead of a three-run homer, Haniger settled for an RBI single. Instead of a three-run lead, the Mariners settled for a 2-1 edge with runners at first and second with no outs.
Once that got sorted out, the Rangers changed pitchers to Dario Alvarez for a left-on-left matchup against Robinson Cano, who popped out.
Then another pitching change to Jeremy Jeffress to face Nelson Cruz, who homered earlier. This time, he grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Hernandez returned for the eighth inning but exited after Carlos Gomez’s one-out single. After some initial boos at the decision, the crowd of 41,855 stood and applauded Hernandez as he walked toward the dugout.
Rzepczynski retired Shin-Soo Choo on a grounder to first as Gomez moved to second before ending the inning when Nomar Mazara grounded out to short.
It was scoreless into the fourth inning before Cruz turned around a 95-mph fastball from Texas starter Martin Perez on a full count for two-out homer and a 1-0 lead.
The 409-foot drive to center just cleared the wall for Cruz’s first homer of the season and his 800th career RBI.
Kyle Seager and Taylor Motter followed with singles, and a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, before a walk to Danny Valencia loaded the bases.
The Mariners settled for one run when Mike Zunino, after taking two borderline strikes, struck out on a high fastball.
Texas stirred to life in the sixth when Jurickson Profar led off by poking a single to left, and Gomez followed with a bunt single on a ball that spun away from Zunino.
Choo’s double-play grounder to third provided Hernandez with an escape hatch, but Mazara rammed a hard grounder up the middle for an RBI single.
The Mariners knocked out Perez in the bottom of the inning by putting their first two batters on base: Cruz walked, and Seager looped a single to left.
Leclerc replaced Perez and struck out Motter, Valencia and Zunino.
Inning over.
The Mariners put runners at first and second with one out in the first inning against Perez, but Cruz grounded into a double play on a 3-1 pitch.
Hernandez retired the first seven Rangers before Joey Gallo punched an 0-2 curve over Dyson’s head in center for a one-out double in the third inning. The King retired the next two hitters.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Danny Valencia continues to look like a good defensive fit at first base. He ended the first inning by holding the base while stretching to catch an off-line throw from third baseman Kyle Seager.
Valencia’s bat remains in cold storage. His average is down to .132 after going hitless in three at-bats.
