Mariners 5, Rangers 0: Paxton dominant again and Mariners finally awaken

As any parent can attest, baby steps are sometimes the biggest.
The Mariners, with a 5-0 victory Saturday over the Texas Rangers, have now won consecutive games for the first time this season and have also clinched their first series victory (with a chance for a sweep on Sunday).
Baby steps.
They did it because James Paxton delivered a third straight dominant effort in stretching his scoreless streak to a franchise-record xxx innings at the start of a season.
Anything but baby steps.
The Mariners needed Paxton to be in top form because they spent the early innings squandering a series of scoring opportunities against Rangers starter Andrew Cashner, who was activated earlier in the day from the disabled list.
Then came a five-run burst in the sixth inning. First, Kyle Seager flicked a two-run single into right field with the bases loaded that knocked out Cashner.
Taylor Motter followed with a 424-foot rocket to left field against reliever Mike Hauschild for a three-run homer and a five-run lead..
Paxton (2-0) took it from there. He allowed just two hits in eight innings while striking out nine and walking one — the first hitter of the game — in a superb 114-pitch performance.
When Paxton walked from the mound after striking out the side in the eighth, the crowd seemed to realize he was done and rose in salute, which prompted a few return waves in acknowledgement.
Nick Vincent closed out the victory.
The Mariners are 4-8 and, if not yet clicking in all phases, at least show signs of a steadying pulse.
Paxton didn’t allow a hit until Joey Gallo’s one-out double through the shift in the sixth inning.
Gallo moved to third on a wild pitch, although it required a replay challenge to overturn an "out" call by umpire Manny Gonzalez.
Paxton escaped by striking out Delino DeShields before Carlos Gomez tried for a bunt and popped the ball to third baseman Kyle Seager.
Then everything changed in the bottom of the inning.
Mitch Haniger reached on a one-out single through shortstop Elvis Andrus and went to second when Andrus mishandled Robinson Cano’s grounder for an error.
When Cashner walked Nelson Cruz, the Mariners had the bases loaded with one out. And then, finally, a big hit.
Seager yanked a full-count changeup through the right side for a two-run single, which knocked out Cashner.
Motter then crushed a 0-1 slider from reliever Mike Hauschild to left for a three-run homer. That quickly, the lead was 5-0 and the crowd of 34,927 merrily went into a wave.
Early on, it was much grimmer.
Cruz started the second inning with a double past third and went to third on Seager’s fly to right. The Rangers opted to shorten their infield against Motter, who worked a walk.
Texas re-shifted its infield to double-play depth for Danny Valencia — and got just that when he hit a grounder to short.
The Mariners got another chance in the third when, with one out, Mike Zunino pulled a double past third similar to Cruz’s grounder. Again it came to nothing. Jarrod Dyson popped out, and Haniger struck out.
Valencia’s one-out triple in the fifth inning, into the right-field corner, provided another opportunity. But Valencia had to hold on Leonys Martin’s weak grounder to first before Zunino lined out to short.
