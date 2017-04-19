Mariners notebook: Slow starts at the plate, Servais says, are still just slow starts

At what point is a bad start at the plate more than a bad start?
The Mariners were 15 games into their schedule when they entered Wednesday’s series finale against Miami. A quick glance at the stats showed five of their 12 position players drowning beneath the .200 Mendoza Line.
Their big-three core of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each were batting .220 or worse.
Manager Scott Servais says it’s time to, well…just pump the brakes. Wait at least another 15 games. Minimum. Particularly when it involves a veteran player.
"Fifteen games is not enough," Servais said. "Is it 30 games in when you say, `OK, here’s where we’re at. This guy hasn’t gotten it going.’ Do you look at doing a few things roster-wise or lineup-wise?
"Sometimes there is no date. You can say it’s the 30-day mark and, all of a sudden, you start to see signs of a guy coming out of it.
"Especially guys who have been in the league, you’ve got to let it play out a little bit to get a feel for whee they’re at. Again, is 30 the drop-dead date? No."
The Mariners’ biggest concerns center on first baseman Danny Valencia (.154) and outfielders Leonys Martin (.128) and Jarrod Dyson (.196). Catcher Mike Zunino is batting .189, but the Mariners have fewer alternatives in his case.
Plus, Servais contends Zunino’s approach at the plate has been better than the numbers indicate. As for the others, the Mariners will let it play out.
"It’s not often the big home run or the double off the wall," Servais said. "Oftentimes, it’s just a good at-bat. A guy gets an eight-, 10-, 12-pitch at-bat and starts to find something, and it takes and grows from there.
"Oftentimes, it’s a three-hopper up the middle. It’s the bloop that falls in and starts to get things going."
SEGURA TO ARKANSAS
Shortstop Jean Segura is headed to Double-A Arkansas to begin a rehab assignment in his recovery from a strained right hamstring, general manager Jerry Dipoto said.
While Segura is eligible to return Friday from the disabled list, Dipoto said the current plan is for him to return April 25 when the Mariners open a three-game series in Detroit.
Segura batted .313 with 10 hits in 32 at-bats over eight games prior to his injury.
"He needs to test it and make sure he can get up close to 100 percent," Servais said. "I’m looking forward to having him back out there. Obviously when he gets in the lineup, it lengthens us."
Arkansas opens a four-game series Thursday against Springfield (Cardinals) in Little Rock. It will be familiar ground for Segura; he played 94 games for Arkansas in 2012 when the Travelers were an Angels’ affiliate.
SIX DEGREES OF MARINERS
Familiar with the Six Degrees of Separation parlor game? It’s often used, for some reason, to connect actor Kevin Bacon to any actor by six or fewer connections.
The Mariners’ crack baseball information staff, in its game notes for Wednesday, offered up its own franchise version by noting Felix Hernandez, Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez were each in uniform:
Hernandez debuted in 2005 and was a teammate to Suzuki, who debuted in 2001 and was a teammate to Martinez, who debuted in 1987.
Martinez played with John Moses, who was a teammate to Julio Cruz in 1982-83. Cruz made his debut on July 4, 1977 in the franchise’s first year and was teammate to Ruppert Jones, among others, who played in the club’s first game.
Six degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD
Three things to note heading into Thursday’s pitching matchup between left-hander James Paxton and Oakland right-hander Cesar Valdez, who hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2010:
***Paxton is 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in three career starts against the Athletics, including 1-0 and 2.73 in two starts at the Oakland Coliseum. Valdez had never faced the Mariners.
***Rajai Davis is 3-for-6 in his career against Paxton, while Adam Rosales is 3-for-9. But Jed Lowrie is hitless in six at-bats with three strikeouts.
***Valdez was 1-0 last year while allowing six runs in 16 innings against Triple-A Tacoma when pitching for Fresno in the Houston chain. Valdez has never faced any current Mariners in a major-league game.
MINOR DETAILS
Double-A Arkansas right-hander Max Povse finally gave up a run Tuesday night, but just one in six innings, as the Travelers completed a three-game sweep in San Antonio (Padres) with a 6-2 victory.
Povse, 23, is 3-0 with an 0.48 ERA after allowing just one run over 18 2/3 innings in his three starts. Teammate Andrew Moore has an 0.47 ERA through three starts: one run in 19 innings.
The Mariners acquired Povse along with right-hander Rob Whalen in a Nov. 28 trade from Atlanta for outfielder Alex Jackson and left-hander Tyler Pike.
LOOKING BACK
It was 27 years ago Thursday — April 20, 1990 — that Brian Holman retired the first 26 Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum before losing his perfect game when Ken Phelps hit a pinch homer with two outs in the ninth inning.
Holman then struck out Rickey Henderson in closing out a 6-1 victory in front of a crowd of 44,911. Holman struck out seven in a 104-pitch outing.
Neither team scored before the Mariners took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI triple from Harold Reynolds and a RBI double by Greg Briley against Athletics starter Bob Welch.
It stayed 2-0 until the Mariners scored four runs in the ninth inning against Mike Norris and Dave Otto. It was a rare loss for Welch, who finished the 1990 season at 27-6 and won the Cy Young Award.
ON TAP
The Mariners open a 10-game road trip with four games at Oakland.
The opener at 7:07 p.m. Thursday matches lefty James Paxton (2-0 with an 0.00 ERA) and Athletics right-hander Cesar Valdez (1-0, 270 at Triple-A Nashville) at the Oakland Coliseum.
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
The road trip continues with three games in Detroit and three more in Cleveland before the Mariners return May 2 for a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and Texas.
