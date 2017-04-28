Mariners 3, Indians 1: Homers by Gamel and Cano back strong Miranda start

CLEVELAND — Nice encore Friday for Mariners rookie outfielder Ben Gamel. So what’s he got planned for Saturday?
Gamel had a double and a homer Friday in a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the start to a three-game weekend series at Progressive Field.
That came one day after Gamel’s RBI single in the ninth inning produced a 2-1 victory at Cleveland. Not bad for a guy summoned Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma after Mitch Haniger suffered a strained oblique.
Robinson Cano also contributed a two-run homer Friday, which followed Gamel’s double, and, suddenly, the Mariners have won four of their last five on the road.
Three runs were enough largely because lefty starter Ariel Miranda (2-2) limited the Indians to one run and two hits in 5 1/3 innings while walking two and striking out seven.
James Pazos nursed the two-run lead into the eighth inning before the Mariners turned to Edwin Diaz to face Edwin Encarnacion with two outs and a runner at second in the eighth.
Diaz struck out Encarnacion and worked a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save in five chances.
The Mariners scored first — as they did in all seven previous games on their road trip.
Gamel opened the fourth inning with a double into the left-center gap against Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, and Cano followed with a 402-foot homer to center.
Cleveland clawed one run back later in the inning on Jose Ramirez’s homer to left. The ball caromed back into the field and was initially ruled in play as Ramirez stopped at second.
But a quick crew-chief review confirmed it as a homer. It was also the Indians’ first hit against Miranda, who ended the inning by striking out the next two batters.
The Mariners got their two-run lead back on Gamel’s one-out homer in the sixth inning, a 346-foot drive to right. It was his second career homer.
Francisco Lindor’s leadoff single later in the inning was just the Indians’ second hit. After Miranda retired Brandon Guyer on a liner to short, the Mariners summoned Pazos, who struck out Encarnacion and Ramirez.
Jean Segura opened the game with a double and moved to third on Gamel’s fly to deep center. But Segura chose to come halfway on Cano’s fly to left instead of tagging up.
The Mariners came away empty when second baseman Jason Kipnis made a fine running catch on Taylor Motter pop into short right field.
Miranda pitched around two walks and a wild pitch in the first inning and a Kyle Seager error in the second.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments