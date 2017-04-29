Mariners recall Powell after placing Scribner on disabled list

Outfielder Boog Powell’s career resurrection is just about complete.
Less than a year after getting suspended a second time in his six-year pro career for a drug violation, Powell is poised to make his big-league debut.
The Mariners recalled Powell from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Saturday’s game against Cleveland after placing reliever Evan Scribner on the 10-day disabled list because of an elbow injury.
Powell, 24, arrives after batting .261 with a .424 on-base percentage in 14 games for the Rainiers after missing the season’s first five games while concluding an 80-game imposed last June 23 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
"Rough," he recently told The Olympian’s Lauren Smith in describing his last year. "That’s kind of the only way to explain it. Stuff happens, but you've got move past it. It’s all in the past now."
Scribner, 31, was diagnosed as having a strained flexor bundle in his elbow after a series of ineffective outings left him with an 0-2 record and a 11.05 ERA in eight appearances.
The move with Scribner is retroactive to April 26.
Powell put himself back on the club’s radar by batting .577 (15-for-26) in 16 spring-training games.
"I knew I had to come into spring training and start swinging it," he said. "I ended up doing that. I felt really good in spring, really good at-bats and really good out in the outfield. I’m just really excited to be back and playing here."
Manager Scott Servais noted Powell’s improvement in spring training.
"He’s made some adjustments in his swing and how he’s approaching it," Servais said. "He is staying more aggressive. When he’s going good, he’s continuing to stay aggressive."
The Mariners acquired Powell from Tampa Bay in a Nov. 5, 2015 trade with pitchers Nathan Karns and C.J. Riefenhauser for infielder Brad Miller, first baseman Logan Morrison and reliever Danny Farquhar.
Replacing Scribner with Powell means the Mariners are now operating with a standard seven-man bullpen after carrying eight relievers through the first 24 games.
Scribner missed much of last season because of a strained right lat muscle in his back but returned in September and pitched 14 scoreless innings over 12 appearances.
That form evaporated this season as he gave up nine runs and 13 hits in 7 1/3 innings, including three runs in a single inning Tuesday in a 19-9 loss at Detroit.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments