Indians 4, Mariners 3: No runs after the first inning

If in the first you don’t succeed, nothing else matters. Nope, not a Yogi-ism. That was the Mariners and Cleveland Indians on Saturday at Progressive Field.
The Mariners struck for three runs in the first inning on homers by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager against Danny Salazar. The Indians then, aided by three walks, countered with four runs against Yovani Gallardo.
And that was it.
Cleveland evened the three-game series with a 4-3 victory on a cold, blustery afternoon, a Lake Erie special.
Salazar (2-2) recovered from his rocky first by pitching into the seventh inning without allowing another hit. The Indians went to Andrew Miller after a one-out walk to Guillermo Heredia.
Miller walked pinch-hitter Carlos Ruiz but struck out Taylor Motter on a borderline full-count slider. Miller closed the inning by striking out Jean Segura.
After Miller pitched a scoreless eighth inning, the Indians summoned Cody Allen to close out their victory.
Gallardo (1-3) pitched five scoreless innings after the Tribe’s four-run first. That saved the bullpen going into Sunday’s series finale, but the Mariners’ winning streak ended at three games.
It started well.
The Mariners muscled up with two outs in the first inning in a three-pitch sequence against Salazar.
Robinson Cano sliced a curve into the left-field corner. Cruz followed with a 419-foot homer to center on a fastball. Seager then launched another Salazar fastball for a 398-foot homer to center.
Seager’s homer was his first of the year.
So Gallardo took the mound with a 3-0 lead but gave it all back and more.
He started the Cleveland first with walks to Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor. A one-out walk to Edwin Encarnacion loaded the bases for Jose Ramirez, who lined a two-run double to right.
Jason Kipnis struck out, but Lonnie Chisenhall punched a two-run single up the middle. Cleveland led 4-3. Gallardo gave up a single to Abraham Almonte before ending a 38-pitch inning when Yan Gomes flied to center
PLAY OF THE GAME: Boog Powell made his big-league debut, officially, as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning for Mike Zunino. But Powell never made it past the on-deck circle.
When the Indians changed pitchers to lefty Andrew Miller, the Mariners sent Carlos Ruiz up as a pinch-hitter for Powell.
STAT PACK: The Mariners have scored first in all nine games so far on the road trip. They are 4-5 in those games.
