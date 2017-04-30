Indians 12, Mariners 4: An appropriate end to a disappointing April

The play that symbolized Sunday for the Mariners, and maybe all of April, actually had no impact on their 12-4 blowout loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Even so…
It was 1-1 with two outs in the first inning, and the Indians had rookie starter Chase De Jong in a jam with runners at second and third when Jason Kipnis lofted a foul pop between home and first base.
Dan Vogelbach rumbled in from first base, stumbled and fell like a slow-motion rock slide. The ball dropped untouched. It was inexplicably ruled a "no play" by official scorer Bob Maver, and the inning continued.
De Jong worked around Vogelbach’s slip by retiring Kipnis on a fly to right, but it was a temporary reprieve.
The Mariners collapsed shortly thereafter when the Indians knocked out De Jong (0-2) in an eight-run third inning that built on foundation established by Vogelbach’s majestic misplay.
There was an RBI triple that right fielder Ben Gamel lost in the sun, a run-scoring error by shortstop Jean Segura that was, also inexplicably, scored a single. And some remarkably ineffective relief work by Casey Fien.
It was, perhaps, an appropriate way for the Mariners to exit April.
They are 11-15 and at the bottom of the American League West Division. Forty percent of their rotation is on the disabled list. Their bullpen is seeking equilibrium, and their attack, while potent, has some major holes.
The Mariners spent April shuttling players to-and-from Triple-A Tacoma due to injuries and poor performance. Look for more moves prior to Tuesday’s series opener against the Angels at Safeco Field.
The eight-run third inning put the Mariners in a 9-1. They rallied with three runs in the sixth inning, which knocked out Indians starter Josh Tomlin. But the hole was too big.
Tomlin (2-3) gave up four runs in five-plus innings, which actually lowered his ERA from 9.33 to 8.87. So there was opportunity Sunday for the Mariners. Opportunity wasted. Like much of April.
Francisco Lindor gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead with one-out homer in the first inning. He turned on a 1-0 changeup from De Jong and pulled it high down the right-field line, just keeping it fair, for a 376-foot homer.
It marked the first time in the 10-game road trip that the Mariners didn’t score first.
The Mariners pulled even when Nelson Cruz led off the second inning with a homer to left. It was his seventh homer of the season, and his fifth in his last six games.
De Jong allowed three hits in the second inning but escaped by retiring Lindor on a grounder to first.
The Indians kept coming.
Michael Brantley started the third inning with a line-drive single and went to second on a one-out walk to Jose Ramirez. Kipnis grounded an RBI single through the right side for a 2-1 lead.
Ramirez scored on Lonnie Chisenhall sacrifice fly to second baseman Robinson Cano in short right field. Cano made an accurate throw to the plate, by Ramirez eluded catcher Chooch Ruiz’s tag with a headfirst slide.
It got worse.
Gamel lost Abraham Almonte’s high fly to deep right in the sun, and the ball fell untouched for an RBI triple.
And worse.
Roberto Perez’s sharp grounder to short ate up Segura for a single that scored Almonte. It was 5-1, and that was it for De Jong.
The switch to Fien didn’t help. Carlos Santana drew a walk, and Lindor followed with a two-run double to right for a 7-1 lead. Brantley then crushed a two-run homer, and it was 9-1.
The Mariners struck back after Segura opened the sixth inning with a double. Five successive singles produced three runs and loaded the bases with no outs.
Reliever Nick Goody halted the comeback by striking out Taylor Motter and getting Ruiz to line into a double play.
The Indians got those three runs back in the seventh inning against Dillon Overton.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Vogelbach’s stumble is likely to be on blooper reels for years to come.
PLUS: Guillermo Heredia started in center field and was 3-for-4, which raised his average to .327…Cruz had a homer, a single and a walk in four plate appearances. He is batting . 315…Overton saved the bullpen by pitching five solid innings. An error opened the way to Cleveland’s three-run seventh…Ruiz threw out Almonte on an attempted steal of second base in the second inning.
MINUS: Fien’s ERA is up to 15.00 after giving up two runs and three hits in one-third of an inning. He also allowed an inherited runner to score…Boog Powell was 0-for-3 in his big-league playing debut…De Jong was slow to cover first base in the second inning on Almonte’s grounder to first, which resulted in a single, before Almonte was thrown out trying to steal second base…official scorer Bob Maver had a rough day.
