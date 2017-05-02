Angels 6, Mariners 4 (11 inning): Mistakes lead to another crushing loss

It wasn’t Ben Gamel’s inability to make a diving catch Tuesday night in the 11th inning on Albert Pujols’ slicing drive that ultimately sent the Mariners to a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
It was what came next.
Gamel overthrew the relay man, second baseman Robinson Cano, as Mike Trout raced around the bases with the tie-breaking run. That eliminated any chance for a play at the plate.
Trout scored, and the Angels had the lead.
It got worse.
Reliever James Pazos ignored Pujols at second base, and Pujols took advantage by rumbling to third base for a stolen base.
That turned into another run when the Mariners couldn’t turn a double play later in the inning.
Bottom line: Another crushing loss in a growing collection of crushing losses.
Pazos started the 11th inning by striking out Kole Calhoun, who had given the Angels a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning with a two-run homer against Edwin Diaz.
Trout then drew a four-pitch walk, but Pazos jumped ahead 0-2 on Pujols before allowing the count to go full.
Pujols sliced a 97-mph fastball to right. Gamel raced over and made a diving attempt that came up short. Trout held up to see whether Gamel would make the catch but began sprinting when the ball hit the ground.
Reliever Brooks Pounders closed out the Angels’ victory with a scoreless inning.
The Mariners pulled even in the ninth inning after Jarrod Dyson pushed a one-out single through the left side. A two-out walk to Gamel put runners on first and second for Robinson Cano, who grounded a single to left.
The Mariners built leads of 2-0 and 3-2 against LA starter Matt Shoemaker, who was making his first appearance at Safeco Field since getting hit in the head last Sept. 4 by a Kyle Seager line drive.
Tony Zych escaped a two-on threat in the seventh inning but began the eighth by hitting Cameron Maybin with a full-count slider.
Zych retired the next two hitters before the the Mariners summoned Diaz to face the heart of the Angels’ lineup, starting with Calhoun.
Maybin stole second base on Diaz’s second pitch before Calhoun golfed a 3-1 fastball — a 98-mph fastball — into the right-field seats.
The Mariners had taken a 3-2 lead when Danny Valencia turned on a 2-2 slider from Shoemaker with one out in the sixth inning. Valencia sent a 364-foot drive to left for his second homer on the year.
Diaz had allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings over six appearances since the Angels rocked him for three runs in two-thirds of an inning on April 9 in erasing a six-run deficit in the ninth inning.
Mariners starter James Paxton labored through 105 pitches in 5 1/3 innings before exiting after a walk to Maybin.
Paxton squandered a 2-0 lead but was lucky to escape with only giving up two runs. The Angels left five runners in scoring position over the first five innings.
The Mariners opened the scoring by scoring twice in the third inning after Paxton escaped a couple of major jams.
Jean Segura drew a two-out walk, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Martin Maldonado. Shoemaker then walked Gamel on four pitches.
Cano beat the shift with a an RBI single through the left side, before Nelson Cruz extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a hot grounder that third baseman Yunel Escobar couldn’t handle.
A walk to Seager loaded the bases, but the chance for a big inning slipped away when Valencia grounded out to third.
The Angels broke through in the fourth.
Andrelton Simmons led off with a single, but the Mariners had a chance for a double play when Danny Espinosa lined to Segura at short — but Segura threw wildly to first, which allowed Simmons to reach second.
Maybin followed with an RBI double to left, but Paxton held the lead by striking out the next two batters.
The Angels pulled even in the fifth inning after Trout’s one-out double. Pujols worked back from an 0-2 hole for a walk, and the fourth ball got past catcher Mike Zunino for a wild pitch that moved Trout to third.
That proved costly when Jefry Marte hit a sacrifice fly to center.
