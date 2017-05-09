Mariners 10, Phillies 9: Mariners erase two four-run deficits

It was only a matter of time before the Mariners’ injury-thinned pitching staff demanded at least some payment. And the bill came due Tuesday, maybe with a little interest, at Citizens Bank Park.
Lefty Ariel Miranda took a beating from the Philadelphia Phillies. So did reliever Jean Machi. And still — still! — the Mariners found a way to pull out an astounding 10-9 victory.
Taylor Motter’s two-out RBI double in the ninth inning broke a 9-9 tie, and Edwin Diaz closed out the victory with a scoreless inning for his seventh save in nine chances.
This was amazing stuff.
The Mariners erased two four-deficits. They trailed 4-0 after one inning before rallying to a 5-4 lead. And they trailed 9-5 after four innings before pulling even.
Ben Gamel led a 16-hit attack with a career-high four hits and a career-high four RBIs while also providing the game’s top defensive play.
That came after Daniel Nava started the Philadelphia eighth with a leadoff pinch single in against Nick Vincent. A one-out double by Aaron Altherr moved Nava to third and prompted an intentional walk to load the bases.
Maikel Franco then lofted a fly to short right that Gamel turned into an inning-ending double play by throwing out Nava at the plate.
Jean Segura started the winning rally with a one-out single against Hector Neris. Segura went to second on Gamel’s grounder to first before scoring when Motter pulled a double past third base into the left-field corner.
Vincent got the victory.
There was concern, too.
Second baseman Robinson Cano left the game before the Mariners took the field in the fourth inning. He had a two-run homer and a double to that point and, it’s worth noting, the Mariners were leading at that point.
The Mariners reported Cano’s injury as a strained quadriceps muscle and indicated it’s not believed to be serious. But given the way things have gone this season for the Mariners, mark that down in pencil.
The Phillies battered Miranda for four runs in the first inning. Particularly egregious was a grooved a first-pitch fastball to ex-Mariner Michael Saunders with one run in, two outs and a runner at second.
Saunders drove it 376 feet to the very-reachable seats above the right-field scoreboard for a two-run homer and a 3-0 lead. Tommy Joseph then teed off on a full-count fastball for a 384-foot drive to left for another homer.
The Mariners got two runs back in the third inning when Ben Gamel punched a two-out single into center, and Robinson Cano followed with a 379-foot drive into the right-field seats for his seventh homer.
Two singles and a walk then loaded the bases, but the Mariners settled for two runs when Jarrod Dyson popped out to first.
It was a temporary reprieve for Eickhoff.
The Mariners got singles in the fourth inning from Tuffy Gosewisch and Jean Segura before Gamel yanked a full-count fastball into the right-field seats for a three-run homer.
The Mariners led 5-4 and, when they put runners at first and second with two outs, the Phillies went to the bullpen for Edubray Ramos, who stranded both runners.
Miranda responded by starting the bottom of the inning with a walk to Joseph, who scored on Freddy Galvis’ double past third. Cameron Rupp’s single put runners on first and third with no outs.
Ty Kelly’s sacrifice fly to left gave the Phillies a 6-5 lead and, when Cesar Hernandez lined a single to center, the Mariners replaced Miranda with Machi — and, boy, that didn’t work.
Aaron Altherr pulled a 1-2 changeup into the left-field seats for a three-run homer and a 9-5 lead.
The Mariners countered with three runs in the sixth against Al Leiter Jr. and Joely Rodriguez. Kyle Seager and Nelson Cruz, in a pinch-hitting role, delivered RBI singles.
Gamel’s fourth hit, an RBI double, pulled the Mariners even at 9-9 in the seventh inning against Rodriguez, although Gamel ran the Mariners out of the inning by trying to advance to third on a grounder to short.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Gamel already had four hits and four RBIs when he kept the game tied in the eighth inning by throwing out Daniel Nava at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments