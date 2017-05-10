Wednesday watchpoints: Is it last call today for Carlos Ruiz in Philly?

Veteran catcher Carlos Ruiz is 38 and, it’s hard to argue, nearing the end of his career. Wednesday could easily be the final time he plays at Citizens Bank Park.
Ruiz spent 11 years as in a cornerstone in Philadelphia. He played on five straight postseason clubs from 2007-11 and always points to the World Series title in 2008 as a career highlight.
Asked Tuesday whether he ever watches the clip of the final out, Ruiz said: "A lot. A lot, man. I think I’m going to do that for the rest of my life."
Ruiz is expected to start Wednesday’s game, and the Phillies’ fans are likely to again show their appreciation.
Other watchpoints:
***The Mariners enter the game at 16-17 and have a chance to reach .500 for the first time since prior to the season opener.
***Second baseman Robinson Cano isn't expected to play today after exiting Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. The Mariners don’t believe the injury is serious.
***Keep an eye on Yovani Gallardo at the plate. He has 12 career home runs. Among active pitchers, only San Francisco’s Madison Bumgarner, with 16, has more.
***Shortstop Jean Segura enters the game with a career-best streak of getting multiple hits in six straight games. He was 3-for-6 in Tuesday’s victory, which raised his average to .376. No Mariners player has had a seven-game streak since Ichiro Suzuki from May 8-15, 2010.
***The pitching matchup is right-hander Yovani Gallardo (1-3 with a 4.46 ERA) against Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin (0-0 and 2.42. Gallardo is 4-0 with a 3.08 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies. Eflin has never faced the Mariners.
***Phillies left fielder Aaron Altherr has homers in his last two games and is slashing .423/531/.923 in his last seven games.
***The Mariners have seven come-from-behind victories this season, including five in their last seven games.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
