Another day means more moves as Mariners patch together pitching staff

The moves keep coming as the Mariners try to patch together an injury-depleted pitching staff.
Lefty reliever Zac Curtis was recalled from Double-A Arkansas prior to Thursday’s series opener against Toronto at the Rogers Centre. The Mariners cleared space by optioning right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla to Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners also bolstered their organizational depth by acquiring right-hander Casey Lawrence from Toronto in a waiver claim. Lawrence was assigned to Tacoma.
Lawrence, 29, was designated for assignment May 8 by the Blue Jays after going 0-3 with an 8.78 ERA in four appearances, including two starts, but was 1-0 with an 0.90 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Buffalo.
Curtis, 24, came to the Mariners last November in the big trade with Arizona that also netted shortstop Jean Segura and outfielder Mitch Haniger for pitcher Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte.
While he made 21 big-league appearances last season, Curtis opened this year at Arkansas, where he was 0-1 with three saves and a 3.21 ERA in 10 appearances.
Altavilla, 24, heads back to the Rainiers after allowing two runs and four hits in three innings over three appearances following a May 6 recall. He opened the season in the big leagues and has a 6.97 ERA overall in 12 games.
BORDER ISSUES
The Mariners’ two Cuban defectors — outfielder Guillermo Heredia and left-handed pitcher Ariel Miranda — had visa problems Wednesday that prevented them from entering Canada with the rest of the Mariners’ traveling party.
Club officials characterized the problems as minor, although Heredia and Miranda were expected to arrive at the Rogers Centre until midway through Thursday’s game.
That meant the Mariners opened the game with a 23-man roster, although Miranda isn’t play prior to his scheduled to start in Sunday’s series finale.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
