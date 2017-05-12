Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0: No-punch attack leads to another loss in Toronto

It’s like this these days for the Mariners: If they don’t hit, they don’t win. Their rotation is in tatters strewn across the disabled list, and their ever-changing bullpen mix seems to be redlining almost every night.
They didn’t hit Friday night in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre after slumbering through much of Thursday’s 7-2 loss in the series opener.
The lineup’s Canadian chill isn’t solely due to Robinson Cano being unavailable the last two nights because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. But Cano’s absence sure didn’t help.
Right-hander Christian Bergman met the bar of providing five competitive innings. Pressed into duty because of injuries in the rotation, he gave up three runs before the Mariners went to their bullpen in the sixth inning.
That probably gains him at least one more turn.
Bergman (0-1) skirted trouble in the first two innings, when he limited the damage to one run, but surrendered a two-run homer in the third to Jose Bautista.
The ball hooked down the left-field line but caught the mesh attached to the foul pole.
The Mariners, meanwhile, managed little through five innings against Joe Biagini, a reliever pressed into starting duty for a second time because of injuries in the Toronto rotation.
Biagini (1-1) handed a 3-0 lead to reliever Aaron Loup after yielding a leadoff single to Jean Segura in the sixth inning. Loup and Danny Barnes finished the inning with no damage.
Ryan Tepera and Robert Osuna completed the shutout.
The loss dropped the Mariners to two games under .500 at 17-19 with two games remaining this weekend at the Rogers Centre and probably 10 days or so before they starting regaining pieces of their rotation.
The Blue Jays opened the second inning with singles by Steve Pearce and Ryan Goins — then played for one run when Darwin Barney put down a sacrifice bunt. Two ground-outs produced that one run and a 1-0 lead.
The Mariners missed a chance to counter after putting runners at second and third with one out in the third inning. Taylor Motter started home on Segura’s grounder to third, then held up even as Barney threw to first.
Left fielder Steve Pearce then made a diving catch on Ben Gamel’s sinking liner, which saved two runs. The Mariners put two runners on base in the sixth and seventh innings, but the third was their best chance.
Toronto then pushed the lead to 3-0 later in the inning on Bautista’s two-run bomb. The Jays added an unearned run, aided by a passed ball on catcher Chooch Ruiz, against reliever Jean Machi in the sixth.
PLAY(S) OF THE GAME: Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak took extra bases away from Gamel by reaching across his body to snatch a hard liner that appeared headed for the right-field corner.
Gamel got robbed again in the third inning when Pearce made a diving two-out catch with runners at second and third.
STAT PACK: Segura extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff single in the sixth inning.
