Saturday watchpoints: Ryan Weber gets start after promotion from Tacoma

The Mariners’ rotation wheel keeps spinning.
It stopped Saturday on right-hander Ryan Weber, whose promotion the Mariners confirmed prior to their game against Toronto at the Rogers Centre after clearing space on their 25- and 40-man rosters.
Weber, 26, was one of the Mariners’ many offseason acquisitions and has pitched well at Triple-A Tacoma: 2-0 with an 0.85 ERA in six games, including five starts. He’s given up just three earned runs and 20 hits in 31 2/3 innings.
The Mariners cleared space for Weber by designatiwng reliever Jean Machi for assignment. They have seven days to reach a resolution on Machi either through a trade, a release or, if he clears waivers, an outright assignment to the minors.
Machi, 35, was 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five outings since his May 2 promotion from Tacoma, but two factors made him expendable.
He pitched 2 1/3 innings in Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays, which likely made him unavailable for the rest of the weekend, and the Mariners anticipate activating Steve Cishek from the disabled list prior to Monday’s game against Oakland.
The Mariners acquired Weber in a Nov. 3, 2016 waiver claim from Atlanta. He was subsequently designated for assignment and, after clearing waivers, sent to Tacoma on an outright assignment.
Weber has been a swingman throughout much of his nine-year career and spent parts of the last two seasons in the big leagues with the Braves. He was 1-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 21 games, including seven starts.
Other watchpoints:
***Second baseman Robinson Cano’s status will again be a game-time decision because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. As of late Friday, he appeared unlikely to play either Saturday or Sunday.
***The Mariners enter Saturday in a 17-inning scoreless drought. They haven’t scored since Nelson Cruz’s homer in the first inning of Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays in the series opener.
***Toronto is starting right-hander Marcus Stroman, who is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA in seven starts. He is in his fourth big-league season, but this marks his first career appearance against the Mariners.
***Shortstop Jean Segura has an 11-game hitting streak and leads the American League with a .364 average. He is hitting .412 (21-for-51) in his 11-game run.
***Lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski has not allowed a run in 18 consecutive appearances dating to last season. Fourteen of those outings have come this season, covering 9 1/3 innings.
