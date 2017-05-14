Blue Jays 3, Mariners 2: Walk-off loss completes miserable weekend

Maybe the Mariners can reclaim their bats at Customs when they cross the border on their way back to Safeco Field.
Sunday completed a miserable four-game weekend for the Mariners at the Rogers Centre when they suffered a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
The end came when Kevin Pillar crushed a two-out homer in the ninth inning against Mariners closer Edwin Diaz. It was a no-doubter; a 412-foot drive over the left-field wall.
Diaz (1-2) hadn’t pitched since Tuesday but said he "was feeling great." He got two quick outs before hanging a slider to Pillar.
"I just missed the location," Diaz said, "and he hit that ball pretty good. He was ready for that pitch. I wanted to go down and away, and I left it in the middle."
It’s easy to focus to Diaz’s hanging slider, or the fastball that James Pazos teed up for Justin Smoak’s two-run homer in the sixth inning. But the key stat is this: The Mariners scored six runs in losing four games to Toronto.
"That’s really what cooled off," manager Scott Servais acknowledged. "Our bats. As good as we were going the last couple of games at home, and then picked it up in Philly…we just didn’t have that (production).
"The line was not moving. I talk all the time about passing the baton and keeping the line moving. That just wasn’t the case in this series. They did a (great) job pitching against us."
The Mariners led 1-0 when they pulled starter Ariel Miranda after a leadoff walk in the sixth inning pushed him to 100 pitches.
Pazos struck out Kendrys Morales, but Smoak lined a 419-foot fastball over the left-center wall. The Blue Jays led 2-1.
Jarrod Dyson pulled the Mariners even with a leadoff homer in the seventh, a 376-foot drive to right against former Mariners reliever Dominic Leone.
It was Dyson’s eighth career homer in 1,482 career at-bats.
"It was a good swing," he said. "Just not enough to put us over the top."
The Mariners opened the scoring after Chooch Ruiz beat out a one-out infield single to third in the fifth inning. (He was called out, but the Mariners challenged, and a replay review overturned the call.)
Jean Segura then punched a liner past first base for a double and, when right fielder Jose Bautista threw wildly to second, Ruiz scored and Segura reached third base.
The chance for a bigger inning slipped away when Ben Gamel struck out, for the third time, and Nelson Cruz grounded out.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Pillar didn’t only hit a walk-off home run. He also took extra bases away from Danny Valencia with a leaping catch in center field in the fourth inning.
The Mariners had no outs with runners at first and second when Valencia sent a drive to deep center. If the ball gets over Pillar’s head, the result is likely a two-run double.
PLUS: Segura extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the first inning. He went 2-for-4 and raised his league-leading average to .371…Miranda matched a career high with eight strikeouts…lefty reliever Marc Rzepczynski got two outs in the eighth inning for his 19th consecutive scoreless outing dating to last year.
MINUS: Second baseman Robinson Cano missed a fourth straight game because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. Club officials are more optimistic that he’ll play Monday against Oakland at Safeco Field…the two corner outfielders, Guillermo Heredia and Gamel, each went 0-for-4…the Mariners were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
STAT PACK: The Mariners recalled reliever Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Sunday’s game after placing Saturday’s starter, Ryan Weber on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained biceps muscle.
Those moves pushed the club’s season total to 64 transactions in the 42 days since setting their roster for opening day. That works out, roughly, to one transaction every 15 hours and 45 minutes.
That’s a lot, but Triple-A Tacoma has made 82 roster moves.
QUOTABLE: "We’re banged up," Dyson said, "but that’s no excuse. We’ve still got to go out there and play the game. Do whatever it takes to get a win."
SHORT HOPS: The Mariners have lost four in a row for the first time this season…the last Toronto center fielder to hit a walk-off homer was Vernon Wells on July 20, 2006. It came against Yankees closer Mariano Rivera…Smoak went 2-for-3 and is batting .290 (16-for-55) in his career against the Mariners with three homers and 15 RBIs in 19 games…Bautista had two walks in four plate appearances and has reached base safely at least once in 43 of his last 44 games against the Mariners.
