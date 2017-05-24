Mariners acquire outfielder Andrew Aplin from Houston

Add outfielder Andrew Aplin to the mix at Triple-A Tacoma, which seems to churn roster moves even faster than the Mariners.
Which is saying something.
The Mariners acquired Aplin, 26, on Wednesday from the Houston Astros in a trade for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He was assigned to the Rainiers’ roster.
“He’s another good athlete,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said, “with on-base skills, plus defense and above-average speed. He’s 26 and has a pair of options remaining.”
Houston designated Aplin for assignment Monday in order to clear space on its 40-man roster for pitcher Jordan Jankowski, whom it promoted from Triple-A Fresno.
The Mariners cleared space for Aplin on their 40-man roster by designating right-handed pitcher Chris Heston for assignment.
Heston, 29, gave up 12 runs and 14 hits over five innings in two big-league appearances but was 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts for Tacoma.
The Mariners have seven days to reach a resolution on Heston through a trade, a release or, if he clears waivers, by sending him to the minors on an outright assignment.
Aplin is a left-handed hitter who batted .250 with a .375 on-base percentage this season in 32 games at Fresno with one homer and 13 RBIs.
The Astros selected Aplin in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, and he posted a .271/.369/.384 slash (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) in 574 minor-league games over six seasons.
Aplin was picked an all-star in the Hi-A California League in 2013, and in the Double-A Texas League in 2014. He spent most of the last three seasons at Fresno.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments