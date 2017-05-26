Infielder Mike Freeman, along with pitcher Chris Heston, is heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
May 26, 2017 1:18 PM

Mariners lose Freeman and Heston to Dodgers in waiver claims

By Bob Dutton

BOSTON

The Mariners lost two players Friday to the Los Angeles Dodgers on waiver claims: infielder Mike Freeman and right-handed pitcher Chris Heston.

Losing Freeman clears a space on the Mariners’ 40-man roster because he had been on an optional assignment at Triple-A Tacoma.

Heston was designated for assignment Wednesday in order to clear roster space for outfielder Andrew Aplin, whom the Mariners acquired in a waiver claim from Houston.

The Mariners have one opening on their 40-man roster.

Freeman, 29, split time this season between the Mariners and Tacoma. He had just two hits in 30 big-league at-bats (an .067 average) in 16 games but batted .356 (21-for-59) in 15 games for the Rainiers.

The Mariners acquired Freeman in an Aug. 1, 2016 waiver claim from Arizona and retained him on a minor-league contract in March when he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment.

Heston, 29, was hit hard in two big-league outings, allowing 12 earned runs in five innings, but was 2-1 with a 3.41 ERA in six starts at Tacoma.

The Mariners acquired Heston on Dec. 7, 2016 in a trade from San Francisco for a player to be named later.

