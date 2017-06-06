Mariners’ improving injury news extends beyond Felix and Haniger

With right-hander Felix Hernandez and outfielder Mitch Haniger beginning rehab assignments Tuesday at Triple-A Tacoma, it begs the question: What about the other Mariners on the disabled list?
It’s mostly good news.
***Shortstop Jean Segura should be able to start baseball-related activities later this week in his recovery from a high right ankle sprain suffered June 1 on a slide at second base.
"Segura got rid of the boot," manager Scott Servais said. "He won’t be limping around in that. There’s a normal gait to his walk. He’s not running or anything like that yet.
"He’ll probably pick up the intensity of his workout in the pool and doing some other stuff in the weight room in the next day or two…I would think, starting later this week, he’ll start doing some more baseball-related activities."
While Servais is "optimistic" that Segura will beat the initial prognosis of missing one month or more, he also urged caution.
"Sometimes the last part (of rehab) on a high ankle sprain can be the most difficult," he said. "The cutting, the lateral movement and stuff like that. But he’s ahead of schedule, if you can say that, when it’s only been four or five days."
***Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is slotted to pitch another simulated game Thursday in his recovery from shoulder inflammation, which surfaced after a May 3 start against the Los Angeles Angels.
If all goes well, Iwakuma could be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week, which would put him in line for a late June return to active duty.
***Left-hander Drew Smyly, while progressing in his throwing program, still has yet to get on a mound in his recovery from a flexor strain in his elbow, which surfaced late in spring training.
"Until he gets on a mound in a bullpen," Servais said, "you really can’t project (a return date.. The longer it goes (before he gets on the mound), the more you start looking at the All-Star break."
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments