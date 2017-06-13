Mariners won’t be playing in Safeco Field after the 2018 season

The Mariners aren’t going anywhere, but they won’t be playing at Safeco Field after the 2018 season.
The club and Safeco Insurance announced Tuesday that their 20-year agreement for naming rights for the ballpark will not be extended beyond next year.
The Mariners say they have already started "preliminary talks" with potential new partners for naming rights. Those partners were not identified.
"Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise," club president Kevin Mather said, "including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years.
"We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future."
The ballpark has been known as Safeco Field since it opened in 1999.
"It has been an honor to host the naming rights for the last 20 years," Safeco Insurance president Tyler Asher said, "and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Mariners.
"While our marketing approach is changing, we intend to remain active partners with the organization for years to come."
