Cruz remains on track to start in All-Star Game

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz widened his lead slightly Tuesday when Major League Baseball released its latest balloting update for the All-Star Game.
Cruz now leads New York’s Matt Holliday by 173,631 votes in online balloting to determine the American League’s starting designated hitter for the July 11 game in Miami.
That’s an increase of 18,031 votes over last week.
Balloting continues through 8:59 p.m. on June 29. All balloting is conducted online at www.MLB.com and all 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com. Voting updates are released each week.
Robinson Cano remains fourth in the balloting among second basemen — but it’s an increasingly distant fourth place. He now trails Houston’s Jose Altuve, the leader, by 1,272,584 votes.
No other Mariners are cited in the latest results. Jean Segura had been fifth in the two previous balloting updates among shortstops, but he is no longer listed among the leaders.
Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.
MLB only releases vote totals for the top 15 outfielders and the top five at other positions in its weekly updates. Updated National League results were released Monday.
