Mariners surrender a record 28 hits in crushing loss to Twins

Not only did the patches fail to hold Tuesday for the Mariners; the wheels came off in absorbing a 20-7 payback thumping from the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Veteran right-hander Christian Bergman, generally solid through six previous starts, imploded after making a crucial mental error in a four-run second inning and failed to survive the third.
Long reliever Casey Lawrence, recalled Monday in the bullpen’s revolving carousel, had a pitched well in four previous hold-them outings. He had a chance to keep the Mariners in striking range against a shaky Kyle Gibson.
But Lawrence surrendered homers to the first two hitters he faced, which added three more runs and turned the climb from a hill into a mountain. The Mariners finished with six runs and 14 hits.
It wasn’t nearly enough.
The Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits, including five from Eduardo Escobar and Kennys Vargas. Eddie Rosario hit three homers and drove in five runs.
Rosario’s last homer came in the eighth inning against backup catcher Carlos Ruiz, who pitched for the first time in his career. Seven different Twins had two or more RBIs.
The 28 hits set a record for a Mariners opponent. The Red Sox had 26 on Aug. 15, 2015 in winning a 22-10 slugfest in Boston.
Hoo, boy.
The Mariners thrashed the Twins 14-3 in Monday’s series opener and appeared headed toward a repeat when they jumped to a quick 3-0 lead against Gibson.
Ben Gamel opened the game with a double, went to third on Robinson Cano’s one-out single and scored on Nelson Cruz’s grounder to second. Cano scored on Kyle Seager’s double to left.
The Mariners made it 3-0 when Jarrod Dyson led off the second with a homer to right but missed a chance for a big inning by squandering a second-and-third opportunity with one out.
The game began to turn at that point.
Max Kepler opened the Minnesota second with a homer before singles by Vargas and Escobar put runners at first and second. Vargas moved to third on Jason Castro’s fly to deep center.
Then Bergman (3-4) made two mistakes. The first was inexplicable. After fielding Jorge Polanco’s hopper back to the mound, Bergman chose not to try for a double play but neither did he freeze Vargas at third.
Vargas chugged home with a gift run as Bergman threw to first for the out.
Rosario then crushed Bergman’s next pitch for a 410-foot homer to right. The Mariners, once up by three runs, now trailed 4-3, and had no idea how bad things were about to get.
Six straight singles against Bergman produced four more runs in the third inning before the Mariners finally went to the bullpen for Lawrence, whose first pitch resulted in another two-run homer by Rosario.
Lawrence then gave up a homer to Brian Dozier, and the Twins’ lead was 11-3.
The Mariners stung Gibson for two runs in the fourth on doubles by Dyson, Mike Zunino and Gamel, but Lawrence gave one run back later in the inning by allowing three two-out hits.
Minnesota pushed the calculator into record territory with a seven-run seventh inning against Lawrence and Marc Rzepczynski before Tony Zych got the final out.
Gibson (4-4) pitched into the seventh inning before the Twins’ bullpen covered the final nine outs.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Bergman allowing Vargas to score from third on a hopper back to the mound is a worthy challenger to inattentive Zych allowed Jose Bautista to take second base as the season’s top brain cramp.
STAT PACK: The combined total of 42 hits was a record at Target Field, which opened in 2010.
SHORT HOPS: Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw roughly 45 pitches over three innings in a rehab start at Hi-A Modesto against San Jose (Giants). It will be his first game action since being diagnosed with inflammation in his shoulder after a May 3 start against the Los Angeles Angels…plans call for shortstop Jean Segura to take regular batting practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high right ankle sprain on a slide at second base in a June 1 game against Colorado.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Twins continue their four-game series at 5:10 p.m. Pacific time Wednesday at Target Field. Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-1 with a 2.79 ERA) will oppose Minnesota right-hander Ervin Santana (8-3, 2.20).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
