Mariners jump to big early lead then hold on to beat Twins

As bad as Tuesday’s blowout loss was for the Mariners, what loomed Wednesday was far worse.
They built a big early lead but missed chances to turn the game into a rout, and then had to hold for a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Mitch Haniger got the Mariners started with a two-run homer in the first innings. Mike Zunino’s three-run drive in the third pushed the lead to 5-0. They were rolling despite stranding six runners in the first four innings.
Rookie right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-1) also retired 12 of 13 hitters in opening the game with four shutout innings. But he gave up two homers in the fifth before exiting after serving up a two-run shot to Miguel Sano in the sixth.
What had been a comfortable lead was now a tight game.
It got hairy with two outs in the eighth inning after left fielder Ben Gamel made a spectacular catch on Joe Mauer’s high foul fly. Gamel slammed into the wall but held the ball.
Nick Vincent then gave up a single to Sano, which promoted a switch to lefty Marc Rzepczynski to face Max Kepler. The Twins countered by sending up Robbie Grossman.
Maybe it didn’t matter. Rzepczynski put the tying run on base with a four-pitch walk. Edwin Diaz replaced Rzepczynski and struck out Kennys Vargas before completing a four-out save with a scoreless ninth.
The victory came one day after a 20-7 loss in which the Mariners surrendered a franchise-record 28 hits.
Minnesota starter Ervin Santana (8-4) entered the game with a 2.20 ERA while allowing a league-low 4.7 hits per nine innings. He had allowed one or no earned runs in 10 of his previous 13 starts.
The Mariners roughed him up for five runs and nine hits in five innings and, really, should have done more.
The Mariners, as they did Tuesday, jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. This time, Ben Gamel led off with a single, and Haniger followed with a homer to left.
Santana wiggled off the ropes in the second inning after the Mariners loaded with bases with two outs when Robinson Cano grounded out to short.
The Mariners didn’t let Santana escape in the third. After two-out singles by Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson, Zunino rocked a first-pitch slider off the facing the second deck in left-center field.
It was 5-0.
The chance to play add-on in the fourth slipped away when the Mariners left runners at second and third on Kyle Seager’s fly to left.
Those wasted chances were about to haunt.
The Twins got two runs back on homers in the fifth by Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton after getting just one hit against Gaviglio through the first four innings.
Buddy Boshers replaced Santana to start the sixth and worked himself into a bases-loaded jam with one out. Seager flied out to short left, but Valencia grounded a single through Sano at third for a 6-2 lead.
That might have convinced manager Scott Servais to send Gaviglio back out for the sixth after a rocky fifth and with the Twins about to turn over their lineup for a third time.
Or maybe it was because Gaviglio had only thrown 62 pitches.
Either way, it was a mistake.
Gaviglio gave up a one-out single to Joe Mauer and then a booming homer to Sano. The lead was down to 6-4 when Servais pulled Gaviglio for James Pazos, who nursed the two-run lead into the eighth inning.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Gamel made, perhaps, the Mariners’ best defensive play of the year when he held a high foul drive by Mauer for the second out in the eighth inning after slamming into the wall.
Gamel leaped for the ball after a long run, made the catch, slammed into the wall and fell face-first to the ground. After a moment, he held up his glove with the ball inside.
Third-base umpire Sam Holbrook signaled the out. The crowd ooohed-and-ahhed at the replay and then applauded.
STAT PACK: Haniger and Zunino each hit home runs against Santana and, coincidence or not, each were hit by pitches in subsequent at-bats. Zunino and Santana exchanged words as Zunino went to first. The umpiring crew warned both benches at that point. There were no further incidents.
SHORT HOPS: Shortstop Jean Segura said he felt fine after taking part in extra pre-game agility drills to test his recovery from a high ankle sprain. Even so, manager Scott Servais is backing off his prediction that Segura might return to action this weekend at Texas: "I might miss it by a day or two."
ON DECK: The Mariners and Twins complete their four-game series at 10:10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at Target Field.
Left-hander Ariel Miranda (6-2 with a 3.67 ERA) will oppose Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios (5-1, 2.84).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
