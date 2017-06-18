Mariners announce agreements with 26 of their 40 draft picks

With their rookie minicamp now under way in Arizona, the Mariners confirmed Sunday that 26 of their 40 draft picks are under contract.
The list of signings includes Kentucky first baseman Evan White, the club’s first-round pick. White was the 17th overall pick in the MLB Draft, which took place last week, and is scheduled to begin his pro career this week at Short-A Everett.
The Mariners have agreements with 11 of their first 12 picks. The only exception is right-hander Sam Carlson of Burnsville (Minn.) High School, but that was due to his team still competing in the state playoffs.
Scouting director Scott Hunter said the club expects to reach an agreement shortly with Carlson, who is expected to begin his career at Peoria in the Arizona Rookie League.
White agreed to a bonus of $3.125 million, which is slightly lower than the slot value of $3,333,200. He batted .373 this season in 53 games at Kentucky with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs.
The Mariners’ minicamp began Saturday with physical examinations at the club’s year-round complex in Peoria. On-field drills began Sunday and run through Wednesday before players join their affiliated clubs.
Clubs have until 2.m. on July 7, 2017 to sign drafted players with remaining college eligibility.
Those who don’t sign but attend a four-year college are ineligible to be drafted again until after their junior year. Those who don’t attend a four-year college can be drafted again next year.
