Cruz continues to lead in All-Star balloting

Nelson Cruz continues to stretch his lead in balloting to determine the American League’s starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami.
The latest balloting release Tuesday from Major League Baseball shows Cruz with a lead of 191,626 votes over Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees. That’s an increase of 17,995 over last week.
Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.
Balloting continues through 8:59 p.m. on June 29. All balloting is conducted online at www.MLB.com and the 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com. Voting updates are released each week.
Robinson Cano dropped to fifth in the balloting among second basemen and now trails Houston’s Jose Altuve, the leader, by 1,767,688 votes. Cano is a xx-time selection who was picked last season as a reserve.
No other Mariners are cited in the latest results.
MLB only releases vote totals for the top 15 outfielders and the top five at other positions in its weekly updates. Updated National League results were released Monday.
Cruz has 1,118,873 votes overall, while Holliday has 927,247. Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson is third with 926,163.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
