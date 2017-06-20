Nelson Cruz remains the top vote-getter among designated hitters for the All-Star Game.
Nelson Cruz remains the top vote-getter among designated hitters for the All-Star Game. Elaine Thompson AP
Nelson Cruz remains the top vote-getter among designated hitters for the All-Star Game. Elaine Thompson AP
Mariners Insider Blog

Mariners Insider Blog

Seattle Mariners news and analysis

Mariners Insider Blog

June 20, 2017 11:16 AM

Cruz continues to lead in All-Star balloting

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

SEATTLE

Nelson Cruz continues to stretch his lead in balloting to determine the American League’s starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game on July 11 in Miami.

The latest balloting release Tuesday from Major League Baseball shows Cruz with a lead of 191,626 votes over Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees. That’s an increase of 17,995 over last week.

Cruz is seeking to become an All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He was selected as a starter in 2014 and 2015 and served as a reserve in 2009 and 2013.

Balloting continues through 8:59 p.m. on June 29. All balloting is conducted online at www.MLB.com and the 30 club websites, including www.mariners.com. Voting updates are released each week.

Robinson Cano dropped to fifth in the balloting among second basemen and now trails Houston’s Jose Altuve, the leader, by 1,767,688 votes. Cano is a xx-time selection who was picked last season as a reserve.

No other Mariners are cited in the latest results.

MLB only releases vote totals for the top 15 outfielders and the top five at other positions in its weekly updates. Updated National League results were released Monday.

Cruz has 1,118,873 votes overall, while Holliday has 927,247. Tampa Bay’s Corey Dickerson is third with 926,163.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

 

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Happy birthday, Leonys

Happy birthday, Leonys 0:24

Happy birthday, Leonys
Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory 1:39

Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory
Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener 2:10

Mariners 13, Padres 3: Not much not to like in Cactus League opener

View More Video