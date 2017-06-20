Mariners Farm Watch: Leonys Martin picked as TNT’s player of the week

It’s hard to see where center fielder Leonys Martin fits in the Mariners’ current outfield alignment, but he’s nonetheless making a push for attention over the last week at Triple-A Tacoma.
Martin, 29, is the TNT player of the week in the Mariners’ farm system for the period of June 12-19 after going 11-for-28 (.393) in seven games with six doubles and a homer.
A poor start this season cost Martin his job, and he admitted he had the think hard before accepting an outright assignment to the Rainiers after clearing waivers. Overall, he’s batting .289 with a .346 on-base percentage in 49 games at Tacoma.
The rest of the TNT Top Five for June 13-19:
***Short-A Everett infielder Joseph Rosa is off to a hot start with two doubles, a triple and two homers in the Frogs’ first five games. Rosa, 20, is a Dominican native who was signed in 2014 as a non-drafted free agent.
***Hi-A Modesto right-hander Nathan Bannister has already earned two brief promotions to Tacoma and gains his spot in this week’s list after limiting Inland Empire (Angels) to one run in six innings in a victory that clinched the first-half pennant in the California League North Division. Bannister, 23, was a 28th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
***Lo-A Clinton catcher Nick Thurman was 10-for-19 in five games, which boosted his slash to .298/.341/.430. Thurman, 23, was signed by the Mariners as a free agent after failing to get selected in the 2016 MLB Draft.
***Lo-A Clinton first baseman Nick Zammarelli was 8-for-17 with two walks for a .526 on-base percentage in six games. He was an eighth-round pick by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB Draft.
