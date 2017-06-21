Mariners pull a surprise: right-hander Andrew Moore promoted from Tacoma

A surprise roster move. Well, how else did you expect the Mariners to mark the first full day of summer?
The Mariners reached into their farm system Wednesday to promote one of their top pitching prospects for the second time in four days when they summoned right-hander Andrew Moore from Triple-A Tacoma.
Moore, 23, is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA this season in 14 games at Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas. He entered the season ranked as the organization’s No. 2 starting pitching prospect in the TNT Top 10.
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Moore will join the big-league rotation.
"He’s been the definition of steady since entering the system," Dipoto said. "He’s mature in his preparation, knows himself, understands his strengths, controls the zone and has consistently performed at every level.
"He’s earned an opportunity to pitch here."
The move to promote Moore comes three days after the Mariners promoted right-hander Max Povse directly from Arkansas. Povse has yet to appear in a game.
In corresponding moves Wednesday, the Mariners optioned right-hander Christian Bergman to Tacoma and designated right-hander Tyler Cloyd for assignment.
Moore was a second-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft after a standout career at Oregon State. He began the season by going 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA in six games at Arkansas before getting promoted May 8 to Tacoma.
He was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA in eight starts for the Rainiers.
Bergman, 29, returns to the Rainiers after going 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA as a replacement in the Mariners’ injury-depleted rotation. He permitted two or fewer earned runs in five of his eight starts.
Cloyd, 30, got a victory in his only big-league appearance in a brief call-up earlier this year. He pitched a scoreless inning on June 9 in a 4-2 victory over Toronto.
The Mariners purchased Cloyd contract on May 12 from Somerset in the independent Atlantic League and assigned him to Tacoma, where he was 1-4 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts.
