Seattle Mariners catcher Steve Clevenger, center, is helped to his feet by manager Scott Servais, left, and trainer Rick Griffin in 2016. Griffin, who has been with the team for 35 years, is retiring from day-to-day duties. Elaine Thompson AP
Seattle Mariners catcher Steve Clevenger, center, is helped to his feet by manager Scott Servais, left, and trainer Rick Griffin in 2016. Griffin, who has been with the team for 35 years, is retiring from day-to-day duties. Elaine Thompson AP

Nobody has spent more time in the Mariners dugout than this guy

By Todd Milles

November 03, 2017 11:49 AM

Remember the guy who breaks out in a short-striding jog from the Mariners dugout every time Felix Hernandez winces on the mound?

Well, he won’t be doing that anymore.

That is because after 35 seasons with the team, head athletic trainer Rick Griffin is retiring from day-to-day duties. He will continue to serve in an advisory role.

“(It’s been) a tremendous experience that has allowed me to create amazing relationships with players and staff members,” Griffin said in statement released by the ballcub Friday moring. “I value those friendships more than I can say.”

No replacement for Griffin has been named.

Griffin was hired in 1983 as the second head athletic trainer in club history. He was on site for 5,577 career games during the regular season and American League playoffs.

Twice, Griffin and his crew have been given athletic-staff-of-the-year honors around major league baseball (1999, 2013). He has also been part of four AL staffs for the All-Star Game.

In 2016, Griffin was inducted into the Washington State Athletic Trainers (WSATA) Hall of Fame.

Prior to joining the Mariners, Griffin worked four seasons (1977-81) with the Eugene Emeralds (Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) of the Northwest League.

A Utah native, Griffin will continue to live in Bothell with his wife, Rachel.

Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles

