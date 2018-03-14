The Mariners released five ads on Wednesday morning and will start airing them Wednesday night during the 6:40 Spring Training game against San Francisco broadcast by ROOT Sports.
This season’s Seattle Mariners commercials are here. Watch all 5 right now

By Craig Hill

March 14, 2018 11:51 AM

How did Seattle Mariners’ pitcher James Paxton get his “Big Maple” nickname? Is painting the corner really an art form?

The latest batch of Mariners TV commercials take on these pressing question while striking their familiar humorous tone. The Mariners released five ads on Wednesday morning and will start airing them Wednesday night during the 6:40 Spring Training game against San Francisco broadcast by ROOT Sports.

The commercials were produced during Spring Training and are the work of Seattle-based Copacino + Fujikado and Mercer Island’s Blue Goose Production.

Here are the ads:

Work-Related Injury

A player seeks treatment for whiplash after Nelson Cruz tees off on the pitcher.

Big Maple

How did Paxton get that nickname?

Art of the Frame

Players admire the work of pitcher Felix Hernandez.

Mound Visit

The opponent consults Robinson Canó regarding the best way to pitch to the all-star.

Flip

Ben Gamel teaches Kyle Seager the finer points of hair flipping.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Happy birthday, Leonys

