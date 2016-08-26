Mariners 3, White Sox 1: A tribute to the King on Elvis Night

Friday was Elvis Night at U.S. Cellular Park and, sure enough, it turned into a tribute to the King. With a little Sugar on the side.
Felix Hernandez out-pitched Chicago ace Chris Sale as the Mariners snapped their three-game skid with a 3-1 victory at U.S. Cellular Field. It was everything you’d expect from a Hernandez/Sale matchup.
The Mariners built a 3-0 lead by scoring single runs in the second, third and fourth innings before Sale (15-7) turned unhittable in pitching his fifth complete game of the season and striking out 14 in doing so.
Hernandez lost his shutout with two outs in the seventh inning when Todd Frazier, who tormented the Mariners in Friday’s walk-off loss, crushed a full-count fastball for his 32nd homer of the season.
It ended Frazier’s homerless drought at 62 plate appearance and trimmed the Mariners’ lead to 3-1.
The White Sox put the tying run on base with one out in the eighth after getting a pair of singles before the lineup turned over. A walk to Adam Eaton, the leadoff hitter, loaded the bases and finished Hernandez.
Rookie closer Edwin "Sugar" Diaz quelled the threat.
Tim Anderson’s dribbler to third turned into a force at the plate before Diaz ended the inning by retiring Jose Abreu on a foul pop. Diaz then struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 11th save in 11 chances.
Hernandez (9-4) gave up one run and eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. It was his fourth straight quality start, and he is now 5-0 in seven starts since returning from a two-month stay on the disabled list because of a strained calf muscle.
The Mariners were 0-4 in eight previous outings against Sale, although they rallied for a 4-3 victory on July 18 at Safeco Field in a Sale start by scoring four times in the ninth inning against closer David Robertson.
Sale blew through the first five Mariners before Franklin Gutierrez drove a 1-1 fastball over the right-center wall for a 1-0 lead. It was his 12th homer of the year and snapped an 0-for-16 skid.
Hernandez began the Chicago second by walking Frazier, who then broke for second while Hernandez still had the ball. The rundown and out was, officially, a caught stealing.
The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the third inning but settled for one run when Guillermo Heredia grounded into a double play.
The White Sox ran themselves into another out in the third inning when J.B. Shuck mis-read Hernandez’s delivery and got trapped into a rundown and out. Also scored a caught stealing.
Adam Lind’s two-out RBI double in the fourth boosted the lead to 3-0.
Chicago opened the fifth inning with successive singles from Frazier and Omar Narvaez. Frazier moved to third on Avisail Garcia’s fly to right, but Hernandez escaped with no damage when Shuck lined into a double play.
