Mariners notebook: Lee, Venditte and Altavilla arrive

As expected, the Mariners bolstered their thin bullpen prior to Saturday’s game against the White Sox and sought to balance their lineup by recalling first baseman Dae-Ho Lee from Triple-A Tacoma.
Joining the relief corps are switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, acquired earlier this month from Toronto in a waiver claim, and hard-throwing righty Dan Altavilla, who is making the jump directly from Double-A Jackson.
The Mariners cleared space for Venditte, who was recalled from Tacoma, and Altavilla after Friday’s 3-1 victory by optioning outfielder Nori Aoki and infielder Mike Freeman to the Rainiers.
Lee returns from an eight-day remedial trip to Tacoma after the Mariners opted to put reliever Tom Wilhelmsen on the 15-day disabled list because of spasms in his lower back. Otherwise, Lee would not have been eligible to return until Monday.
As it is, Lee went immediately into Saturday’s lineup as a right-handed bat against Chicago lefty Jose Quintana and figures to start again Sunday when the White Sox send out another lefty in Carlos Rodon.
Lee, 34, was 14-for-27 in seven games at Tacoma after getting just four hits in his last 51 big-league at-bats. He batted .246 overall in 84 big-league games with 13 homers and 41 RBIs.
The expected run of opposing left-handers is expected to continue next week, which played a factor in the decision to option Aoki, a left-handed hitter, to Tacoma.
Venditte, 31, compiled a 1.08 ERA in five appearances at Tacoma following the Aug. 6 waiver claim the brought him from the Blue Jays. He was 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 34 big-league games over the last two years with Oakland and Toronto.
While Venditte is capable of pitching with either hand, and switches accordingly against each hitter, the Mariners plan to use him primarily against left-handed batters as a counterpoint to right-handers Steve Cishek and Nick Vincent.
Venditte’s career splits support the plan. He permits a .175/.242/.298 slash (batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage) against lefties, but that jumps to .271/.350/.471 against right-handers.
Altavilla, 23, turned into one of the organization’s top prospects this season after switching to the bullpen. He compiled a 1.91 ERA in 43 games as Jackson’s closer.
Wilhelmsen’s time on the disabled list is backdated to Friday, which means he is eligible to return Sept. 10 at Oakland. He has a 3.20 ERA in 22 games since returning to the Mariners as a free agent on June 22.
Aoki and Freeman must remain in the minors for at least 10 days unless, like Lee, they replace a player placed on the disabled list. That means they can’t be recalled until Sept. 6.
A WINNING AUGUST
The Mariners, by winning Friday, improved to 16-9 in August and, with five games remaining, clinched a winning month.
Their record this month also erased August’s distinction as the franchise’s most-difficult month. The Mariners entered Saturday 503-598 throughout their 40-year history in August for a .456 winning percentage.
The franchise’s worst record now belongs to July at 469-565 for a .454 winning percentage. The Mariners will remain about .454 in August even if they lose their five remaining games.
Their records in other months: March/April 443-487 (.476); May 518-577 (.473); June 525-543 (.492); September 471-542 (.465); and October 37-43 (.463).
MINOR DETAILS
Short-A Everett became the fifth of the Mariners’ seven affiliates to secure a postseason berth Friday when it clinched first place in the Northwest League North Division with a 9-2 victory over Vancouver (Blue Jays).
Those affiliates that previously clinched a postseason berth: Double-A Jackson, Lo-A Clinton, Rookie Peoria and the Dominican Academy.
The Mariners have a good chance for a seven-for-seven sweep because its two remaining affiliates — Triple-A Tacoma and Hi-A Bakersfield — each entered Saturday atop their divisions.
LOOKING BACK
It was one year ago Sunday — Aug. 28, 2015 — that Jack Zduriencik was fired as the Mariners general manager after nearly seven seasons. Coincidentally, the Mariners were then also playing the White Sox in Chicago.
Assistant general manager Jeff Kingston replaced Zduriencik on an interim basis until Sept. 28, when the Mariners hired Jerry Dipoto to serve as executive vice president and general manager.
Kingston received a promotion to vice president while remaining assistant general manager.
ON TAP
The Mariners and White Sox conclude their four-game series at 11:10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-8 with a 4.14 ERA) will face Chicago lefty Carlos Rodon (4-8, 4.02).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on the Mariners Radio Network, which includes 710 ESPN.
The Mariners open a three-game series Monday at first-place Texas.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
