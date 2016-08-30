Rangers 8, Mariners 7: Walk-off heartbreak as Diaz blows first save

It was a few days ago that Mariners manager Scott Servais declared it was time to start a postseason push by, in part, not being as cautious in using rookie closer Edwin Diaz.
Tuesday saw Servais put his words into action by calling on Diaz to get a six-out save and protect a one-run lead in a roller-coaster ride against Texas at Globe Life Park.
Diaz couldn’t deliver.
Rougned Odor’s two-run homer in the ninth inning lifted the Rangers to an 8-7 victory over the Mariners and marked the first blown save in Diaz’s career.
It was a crushing loss for the Mariners, who erased a four-run deficit against Texas ace Cole Hamels, who lasted just 4 1/3 innings.
And after the Rangers pulled even by scoring twice in the seventh inning against three relievers, the Mariners answered with one run in the eighth inning on Robinson Cano’s sacrifice fly.
Then asked Diaz (0-3) to carry them home.
Diaz got two quick outs in the eighth inning before losing the strike zone after jumping ahead 0-2 on Jurickson Profar. Two walks on eight pitches put the tying and go-ahead runs on base.
Diaz escaped by striking out Carlos Beltran on a full-count slider, but it took 24 innings to complete the inning.
Adrian Beltre start the Texas ninth inning with a line single to left before Odor drove a 2-2 pitch over the center-field wall.
The Mariners have lost seven of their last eight and now find themselves four games back in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth with 30 games remaining.
James Paxton gave up two runs in the second and two more in the third before steadying with two scoreless innings before handing a 6-4 lead to the bullpen.
Nick Vincent pitched a scoreless sixth, but Steve Cishek ran into trouble after Ian Desmond’s leadoff single in the seventh.
Third baseman Kyle Seager grabbed Beltran’s pop but made a wild throw to first in trying to double off Desmond at first. The ball went out of play, which resulted in a two-base error that moved Desmond to third.
Beltre’s sinking liner to center turned into an RBI single and prompted the Mariners to replace Cishek with Vidal Nuno.
Odor lined a single to right that moved Beltre to third but tried for second and was thrown out easily by Shawn O’Malley.
Rookie Dan Altavilla replaced Nuno and surrendered a game-tying single to Jonathan Lucroy on an 0-2 slider.
The Mariners regained the lead in the eighth but missed the chance for a big inning against reliever Matt Bush (6-2) after Mike Zunino walked and Seth Smith delivered a pinch single.
O’Malley’s attempted sacrifice turned into a force at third before Ketel Marte’s bloop single loaded the bases with one out for Cano, who delivered a sacrifice fly to center.
The Mariners left runners at second and third when Adam Lind grounded back to the mound.
And then called on Diaz for a six-out save.
Texas opened the scoring after getting successive one-out singles in the second inning from Odor and Lucroy. A sacrifice fly by Elvis Andrus made it 1-0.
Two-out singles by Ryan Rua and Carlos Gomez made it 2-0. Gomez’s single, a grounder up the middle, snapped an 0-for-18 skid.
The Rangers extended their lead to 4-0 in the third after Paxton started the inning with a walk to Desmond before yielding a one-out homer to Adrian Beltre on a 419-foot drive to center.
Three walks by Hamels, including two with the bases loaded, helped the Mariners score twice in the fourth inning after singles by Ketel Marte and Robinson Cano.
The Mariners took the lead — and knocked out Hamels — with a four-run fifth inning for a 6-4 lead.
Singles by O’Malley and Cano put runners at first and second with one out. A walk to Franklin Gutierrez loaded the bases for Seager, who pulled an RBI single through the right side.
When Gomez overran the ball, Cano scored the tying run and Gutierrez moved to third. After Seager stole second, Dae-Ho Lee looped an RBI single into short right field and the Mariners led 5-4.
Alex Claudio replaced Hamels with runners at first and third — and yielded an RBI single to Leonys Martin before ending the inning. Hamels’ final line showed six runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Comments