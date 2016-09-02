Mariners notebook: Newcomer Ben Gamel’s opportunity starts immediately

1:11 VIDEO: Fans eager for Mariners home opener Pause

1:18 VIDEO: Scott Servais talks about spring training expectations

4:14 VIDEO: Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano ready for season

1:24 WATCH: Mariners manager Scott Servais talks about Felix Hernandez

2:23 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' tough cut decisions, more

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' Jeremy Lane not standing during National Anthem

2:03 Seahawks DB Jeremy Lane explains sitting during National Anthem

1:42 The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Capital Cougars

1:20 What big teeth you have, my dear dinosaur

1:57 Undersecretary of the Army does physical training at JBLM